[Ed note: This story was originally posted 2019-08-14 23:09 UTC but was lost when we had the site crash Thursday morning. Prior comments have, unfortunately, been lost. --martyb]
Neanderthals commonly suffered from 'swimmer's ear'
Abnormal bony growths in the ear canal were surprisingly common in Neanderthals, according to a study published August 14, 2019 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Erik Trinkaus of Washington University and colleagues.
External auditory exostoses are dense bony growths that protrude into the ear canal. In modern humans, this condition is commonly called "swimmer's ear" and is known to be correlated with habitual exposure to cold water or chilly air, though there is also a potential genetic predisposition for the condition. Such exostoses have been noted in ancient humans, but little research has examined how the condition might inform our understanding of past human lifestyles.
In this study, Trinkaus and colleagues examined well-preserved ear canals in the remains of 77 ancient humans, including Neanderthals and early modern humans from the Middle to Late Pleistocene Epoch of western Eurasia. While the early modern human samples exhibited similar frequencies of exostoses to modern human samples, the condition was exceptionally common in Neanderthals. Approximately half of the 23 Neanderthal remains examined exhibited mild to severe exostoses, at least twice the frequency seen in almost any other population studied.
Also at CNN and New Scientist.
External auditory exostoses among western Eurasian late Middle and Late Pleistocene humans (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0220464) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 15, @11:58PM (6 children)
this proves that neanterthal was an aquatic monkey? Simians get into EVERYTHING!
On the other hand - they were working with only 77 well preserved ear canals, some of which were neantherthals. Half of the available neantherthals had these growths. Quite naturally, we can extrapolate the condition of an entire race of people from this small sample - because - uhhh - poetic liberty?
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @12:40AM
Yeah, the science is sketchy... perhaps these ear growths led certain Neanderthals to die in places where their bones would be well preserved
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday August 16, @12:50AM (2 children)
Here's a link [wikipedia.org] to Wikipedia's article on the Aquatic ape hypothesis for those who are not familiar.
It's not the madest thing I've read, but the evidence is scant.
I guess the point is that it seems unlikely our ancestors would ignore a great source of food just because they might get wet.
Neanderthals were pretty much people too, so presumably they could swim and liked seafood.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @01:06AM (1 child)
TFA quote:
Daim', 'twas such a neat and plausible hypothesis!
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday August 16, @01:32AM
Oh. I did not see that bit.
Maybe the neanderthals who lived near the beach liked swimming? I will need to interview more neanderthals to get a better sample size.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday August 16, @12:42PM
From the summary, emphasis by me:
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday August 16, @12:47AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surfer%27s_ear [wikipedia.org]
The difference between Surfer's Ear and Swimmer's Ear explained here:
https://www.surfline.com/surf-news/surfers-ear-explained-everything-you-need-to-know-about-exostosis/17888 [surfline.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:31AM
Which shows they weren't water-shy and preferred cleanliness.
-- CHAPTER II
