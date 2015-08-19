Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Evidence of "Swimmer's Ear" Found in Neanderthals [Repost]

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday August 15, @11:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the pardon? dept.
Science

[Ed note: This story was originally posted 2019-08-14 23:09 UTC but was lost when we had the site crash Thursday morning. Prior comments have, unfortunately, been lost. --martyb]

takyon writes:

Neanderthals commonly suffered from 'swimmer's ear'

Abnormal bony growths in the ear canal were surprisingly common in Neanderthals, according to a study published August 14, 2019 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Erik Trinkaus of Washington University and colleagues.

External auditory exostoses are dense bony growths that protrude into the ear canal. In modern humans, this condition is commonly called "swimmer's ear" and is known to be correlated with habitual exposure to cold water or chilly air, though there is also a potential genetic predisposition for the condition. Such exostoses have been noted in ancient humans, but little research has examined how the condition might inform our understanding of past human lifestyles.

In this study, Trinkaus and colleagues examined well-preserved ear canals in the remains of 77 ancient humans, including Neanderthals and early modern humans from the Middle to Late Pleistocene Epoch of western Eurasia. While the early modern human samples exhibited similar frequencies of exostoses to modern human samples, the condition was exceptionally common in Neanderthals. Approximately half of the 23 Neanderthal remains examined exhibited mild to severe exostoses, at least twice the frequency seen in almost any other population studied.

Also at CNN and New Scientist.

External auditory exostoses among western Eurasian late Middle and Late Pleistocene humans (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0220464) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Attackers Try to Evade Defenses With Smaller DDoS Floods, Probes | Former Google Employee Leaks Docs to Project Veritas, Claims Google Initiated Wellness Check[Repost]  »
Evidence of "Swimmer's Ear" Found in Neanderthals [Repost] | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 15, @11:58PM (6 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday August 15, @11:58PM (#880777) Homepage Journal

    this proves that neanterthal was an aquatic monkey? Simians get into EVERYTHING!

    On the other hand - they were working with only 77 well preserved ear canals, some of which were neantherthals. Half of the available neantherthals had these growths. Quite naturally, we can extrapolate the condition of an entire race of people from this small sample - because - uhhh - poetic liberty?

    --
    poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @12:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @12:40AM (#880794)

      Yeah, the science is sketchy... perhaps these ear growths led certain Neanderthals to die in places where their bones would be well preserved

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday August 16, @12:50AM (2 children)

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Friday August 16, @12:50AM (#880797)

      Here's a link [wikipedia.org] to Wikipedia's article on the Aquatic ape hypothesis for those who are not familiar.

      It's not the madest thing I've read, but the evidence is scant.

      I guess the point is that it seems unlikely our ancestors would ignore a great source of food just because they might get wet.

      Neanderthals were pretty much people too, so presumably they could swim and liked seafood.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @01:06AM (1 child)

        by c0lo (156) on Friday August 16, @01:06AM (#880801)

        Neanderthals were pretty much people too, so presumably they could swim and liked seafood.

        TFA quote:

        The authors suggest that the most likely explanation for this pattern is that these Neanderthals spent a significant amount of time collecting resources in aquatic settings. However, the geographic distribution of exostoses seen in Neanderthals does not exhibit a definitive correlation with proximity to ancient water sources nor to cooler climates as would be expected. The authors propose that multiple factors were probably involved in this high abundance of exostoses, probably including environmental factors as well as genetic predispositions.

        Daim', 'twas such a neat and plausible hypothesis!

        • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday August 16, @01:32AM

          by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Friday August 16, @01:32AM (#880812)

          Oh. I did not see that bit.

          Maybe the neanderthals who lived near the beach liked swimming? I will need to interview more neanderthals to get a better sample size.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:32AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:32AM (#880925)

      But the question is, has anyone delved the External auditory exostoses of the Runaway1956, B.C.? He is something of a troglydite, Faux News consuming cave dwelling Arkansawian. Makes sense he would have boney growths in his ears, and up his other orifices. Best get it checked out, Runaway, could be Republican cancer. Pre-existing condtion, so no Neanderthral Medicare for you. You just have to go extinct.

    • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday August 16, @12:42PM

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 16, @12:42PM (#881022) Journal

      From the summary, emphasis by me:

      and is known to be correlated with habitual exposure to cold water or chilly air

      So all that proves is that the Neanderthals lived in a cold region.

      --
      The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday August 16, @12:47AM

    by captain normal (2205) on Friday August 16, @12:47AM (#880796)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surfer%27s_ear [wikipedia.org]
    The difference between Surfer's Ear and Swimmer's Ear explained here:
    https://www.surfline.com/surf-news/surfers-ear-explained-everything-you-need-to-know-about-exostosis/17888 [surfline.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:31AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:31AM (#880811)

    Which shows they weren't water-shy and preferred cleanliness.

    Cleanliness, whether moral or of another kind, had its own peculiar meaning for these people. That they were water−shy was obvious on looking at them and, unfortunately, very often also when not looking at them at all. The odour of those people in caftans often used to make me feel ill. Beyond that there were the unkempt clothes and the ignoble exterior.

    -- CHAPTER II
    YEARS OF STUDY AND SUFFERING IN VIENNA

(1)