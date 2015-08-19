Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting corporate networks, websites, and online services with low-bandwidth distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that exploit weaknesses in application infrastructure to disrupt business, Internet infrastructure firm Neustar stated in an August 14 threat report.

In its "Q2 2019 Cyberthreats & Trends" report, Neustar found that DDoS attacks using less than 5 Gbit/s make up a greater share of packet floods, with more than 75% of all attacks using less than 5 Gbit/s in the second quarter of 2019, up from less than 70% the previous year. The average attack consisted of a 0.99 Gbit/s stream of packets, so small that most companies may not notice the impact, says Michael Kaczmarek, vice president of product for Neustar Security.

"People think DDoS is going away," he says. "They think it is this unsophisticated brute-force attack, but by no means is it gone; it has just morphed."

Overall, DDoS attacks increased by 133%, more than doubling, according to Neustar's report. The trend is a reversal from last year, when security firms had documented a decrease in attacks for most of the year. The average attack also showed greater complexity, with 82% of attacks using two or more different threat vectors.

The different vectors aim to find a vulnerable spot in a company's infrastructure and abuse the weakness, Kaczmarek says.

"The attackers are getting more sophisticated in what they are targeting," he says. "They are going after not the most vulnerably guy, but the most vulnerable component of the infrastructure."