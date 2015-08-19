from the don't-not-do-evil dept.
[Ed note: This story was originally posted 2019-08-15 04:41 UTC but was lost when we had the site crash Thursday morning. Prior comments have, unfortunately, been lost. --martyb]
'Google Blocked TorrentFreak From Appearing in Search Feature'
Documents released by whistleblower Zachary Vorhies suggests that Google actively blocked hundreds of sites, including TorrentFreak, from its Google Now service. The blocklist doesn't provide a specific reason for the blockade, but other sites are flagged for having a high user block rate or for peddling hoax stories. Vorhies has shared the documents with the US Department of Justice.
At TorrentFreak, we have written hundreds of articles about website blocking and censorship. Today, we're featured in one ourselves.
Leaked Google documents reveal that TorrentFreak.com shows up in one of Google's previously unknown blocklists, which actively hides our domain from the Google Now service.
Google Now was a Google search feature that presented users with informational cards, to provide users with more details on subjects of interest to them. While the brand no longer exists, the feature is still present in the Google Android app and its feed.
The controversial blocklist is part of a treasure trove of files that were leaked by whistleblower Zachary Vorhies, who shared them with Project Veritas. The entire collection of files uncovers many previously unknown policies and actions from Google.
The story that broke SoylentNews™.
See also (Zachary Vorhies in the news): YouTube Software Engineer Describes Seeing Altercation In Building Courtyard
America's Greatest Makers is like American Idol for geeks, so we talked to one
Previously: Veritas Claims Leaked Internal E-Mails from Google Showing Political Bias of Results
« Evidence of "Swimmer's Ear" Found in Neanderthals [Repost] | HTTP2, Brute! Then Fall, Server. Admin! Ops! The Server Is Dead [Repost] »
Related Stories
[Editor's note: This story has an interesting viewpoint given the proliferation of "Deep Fake" videos we recently covered here. I see it as a portent of discussions to come. How much can we trust reporting? How much slanting and posturing of "reports" and "studies" are going to be promulgated in the lead-up to the next presidential election? Is this item all a bunch of crap or an indication of things we can expect to come? How much can we trust, and how to we go about assessing the veracity of what is presented to us by not only the main-stream media, but also social media, too? We hereby disclaim any assurance as to the credibility of the accusations made here and present it solely as an example of what may be coming -- and an opportunity to practice techniques at validating/corroborating or challenging/refuting it. The story submission appears after the break.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:11AM
The guy does come across like an autistic nut who could use a wellness check.
But thank you Zachary for the list of Google approved torrent sites.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:13AM (96 children)
Project Veritas == Project LieToUs
Vorhies == Nazi-adjacent (at best)
James O’Keefe’s Google ‘Whistleblower’ Loves QAnon, Accused ‘Zionists’ of Running the Government [thedailybeast.com]
The dude started deleting his incriminating tweets [twitter.com] after the above story broke.
Propagandists tell a little truth with many lies with the goal of co-opting legitimate outlets into carrying their propaganda. Don't be a sucker and let them use you.
(Score: -1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:19AM (14 children)
And you link to the daily beast? Lawl
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:26AM (13 children)
Oh look, someone trying to work the refs because they don't like the facts.
Unlike the RWNJ propaganda ecosystem, the left press at least tries to have editorial integrity. They're constantly underfunded (unlike the right which runs on "Wingnut Welfare") and make a lot of mistakes. But they aren't propagandists. Although the actual propagandists love it when you fools act like it isn't asymmetrical.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:34AM
The coward you are replying to experienced a bug which will be fixed in the next version. Thank you for providing critical field testing data.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:47AM (6 children)
So just like you did?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:03AM (5 children)
The nazi's own words speak for themselves. Meanwhile you can keep suckling on the teat of propaganda, clearly being a nazi's tool brings you comfort in life, feels good man!
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:29AM (4 children)
America Offers To Trade All Of Its Communists For Democratic Protesters In Hong Kong
https://babylonbee.com/news/america-offers-to-trade-its-communists-for-democratic-protesters-in-hong-kong [babylonbee.com]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:48AM (3 children)
Anti-fascists are the real fascists!!!! If only the right had more than 2 jokes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:59AM
You sound drunk on milkshakes.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:23AM
You don't even know what a fascist is. I'm sure you begged for Obamacare which is the most fascist thing the US government has done recently.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 16, @02:44PM
It is a big enough joke that it doesn't need any jokes?
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Friday August 16, @03:31AM (3 children)
This is false. Both the left and the right censor. The right is more supported by centralized organizations, and therefore is often more effective. Both groups have segments that abhor censoring, and I can't tell the relative proportions.
Don't pretend "all the evil is on the other side", because that's a blatantly obvious falsehood. If you aren't deceiving yourself, it's a lie.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:44AM (2 children)
Oooh radical centrism to the rescue! Asymmetric doesn't mean binary, your choice to reframe it that way is itself a lie.
Nobody is perfect, but the right has tons of money backing up their disinformation because rich people want to stay rich. The left mostly just wants people not to suffer. When they fuck up it isn't systemic, mostly just butthurt egos trying to boost themselves.
None of which is relevant here - this story is all about the nazi and his enablers trying to spread their propaganda.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:09PM (1 child)
Unless they oppose their philosophical viewpoint. See economic vengeance for more details.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 16, @02:46PM
The right doesn't want to regulate businesses in any way . . . except when it suits them.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday August 16, @09:11AM
Counterpoint: Rachel Maddow
(Score: 0, Troll) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday August 16, @02:24AM (72 children)
It's a document dump. Project Veritas has been unimpressive, but where else was he going to send the files? More mainstream sources would be either unwilling to publish, or more susceptible to legal pressure from Google. Supposedly, they did manage to sic the cops on him.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @03:13AM (6 children)
WikiLeaks?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:58AM (5 children)
Wikileaks while more palatable to our user base is nor widely acceptable. Dems hate them for the Hillary emails and Reps hate them for the Iraq/Afghanistan war disclosures. If the guy is real then PV might be his best option. He submitted his Docs to the feds and chose a public release here, which was sure to hit Drudge (most popular online news aggregator). Hitting Drudge means it will have high visibility to the Republicans. No left-leaning site would touch it as they would prefer Google continue their anti-trump crusade.
(Score: 1, Troll) by jmorris on Friday August 16, @04:25AM (3 children)
More important, WikiLeaks is widely though to be compromised at this point. Veritas isn't. If they get a juicy document dump they are without a doubt going to go with it.
I just love the automatic repost of the lame "selective edits" charge every time Project Veritas comes up. They post far longer videos than the mainstream media ever have when they do similar work. ALL media edit, some very selective and downright deceptive. But it is especially spurious in the case of a 900+ page dump of documents nobody is disputing the veracity of. Do I even have to post a top ten list of media malpractice in this dept? Of course not, right? We are net savvy clued in folk, we know these things.
But I do gotta love the sperg factor in the Soylent take on this. Of all the more important examples of bias that actually impacts the public debate, the one singled out to highlight is TorrentFreak. Bonus points for that one.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:39AM (1 child)
You can't compromise somebody who never had principles in the first place.
All edits are the same!!! There is no difference between lies and truth.
Now that the resident nazi has spoken, everybody should just simmer down.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:42AM
Google image search
"American Inventor"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:05AM
An absolutely weird Universe the one you are living in.
Yeees, of course! The length of a clip is a foolproof metric for the veracity! Why, one only needs to look at the org name: Project Veritas. It's all there, no need to look further to believe them! /s
Your brain must be just a conglomerate of reflex arcs.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @05:49AM
Uh, oh... in contrast with Project Veritas, which is despised by most, irrespective of affiliation, except for a narrow fringe inclined to disregard blatant lies as long as those lies align with their views?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:33AM (61 children)
> Project Veritas has been unimpressive,
That's an understatement. They misleading edit in order to tell lies. You'd be hard pressed to find something they've released that wasn't deliberate disinformation.
> More mainstream sources would be either unwilling to publish,
That is some conspiratorial nonsense. Document dumps gets published all the damn time. If there was something legit here, a legit outlet would absolutely cover it. But on the other hand, if you are a nazi looking to tell lies, chances are the only places that will give you aid are other nazis.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:42AM (60 children)
Still stuck in WW2, I see.
Hint: there are no Nazis left on the planet.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:56AM (59 children)
A nazi literally killed a woman in Charlottesville two years ago.
A nazi got 58,000 votes as the GOP candidate in Illinois last year. [ballotpedia.org]
A nazi [timesofisrael.com] wanted on charges in his home country spent eight months in white house. [theguardian.com]
Only nazis say "there are no nazis."
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:27AM
Libtard, your favorite buddies the Illegal Immigrants kill WAY more people than that. Every single day! But they vote Democrat, so it's okay that they're murdering thieving lying drug peddling rapists. Some of them aren't! Good enough for us! That's Libtard Logic in action: everything is fine when WE do it.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:46AM (1 child)
Scaring a fatass into having a heart attack is involuntary vehicular (wo)man slaughter at best. Maybe she should have eaten a few less burgers before the protest.
I say this as a fatass myself.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @08:04AM
A lying [worldnow.com] fatass, to be more precise.
(Score: 0, Troll) by jmorris on Friday August 16, @04:48AM (55 children)
1. A lie. Heyer's own mother is recorded (in full glorious HD) in the MSNBC archives saying she died of a heart attack from the excitement. Paramedics couldn't save her because she was a hamplanet. Andrew Anglin (who is in fact a Nazi, just for the record) was deplatformed for making tactless jokes about that true but politically inconvenient fact. The driver was fleeing Antifa goons brandishing "scary black assault rifles" at him (they gleefully tweeted photos of themselves doing this, which were introduced at trail but ignored as inconvenient truths) and the "mostly peaceful protesters" trying to smash his vehicle (also captured on video from multiple angles) after turning into the midst of their illegal (no permit) protest that was blocking traffic. The record shows he had asked his car's nav system to route him out of the area once he realized the lawfully permitted event he was trying to attend had turned into a disaster.
2. A crank candidate that got protest votes when the feckless GOP didn't even bother to run a candidate against a Democrat. If you think that is a sign that 110 is right around the corner, I really don't want to live in the dark paranoid sewer that your mind is.
3. Citation needed. The first one is obvious character assassination and the second is the fakenews Guardian regurgitating toxic sludge from Buzzfeed and a totally unknown site and even the Guardian had to include Gorka's pretty compelling destruction of the timeline behind the story. Because The Guardian is under British law and they have libel laws with teeth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:19AM (4 children)
Of course his lawyer brought this up at trial and what happened?
(Score: -1, Troll) by jmorris on Friday August 16, @05:54AM (3 children)
It was all ignored. Because none of it mattered. The guys who walked into that ambush forgot a vital rule. In a Communist controlled city the police and courts are Communists. As are the jury pools. They sentenced the poor bastard to 400 years for the crime of a) being kinda dumb, b) being a heretic and c) because they had already made a national storyline about him and nothing derails The Narrative. Not facts, not photograps, not video evidence, not the official State Police after action report, nothing. His sentence was decided before jury selection started. Obviously you still think gay crap like Truth Justice and the American Way hold sway in cities like that. It doesn't.
Try engaging your brain. Four hundred years. Premeditated murder wouldn't get more than life, and rarely even that without a lot of special conditions, and the worst case that could legally be sustained for this was manslaughter or vehicular homicide. And those charges still ignore the ample evidence the one dead woman was not among those hit by the vehicle. If actual laws mattered. You can watch the video of the event. You can, if you don't use Google, find the tweets by Antifa. You can read the official State Police after action report. You can read the verdict. If you can reconcile these events and facts with any other explanation, post away.
And while you are explaining all that, compare and contrast:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_longest_prison_sentences [wikipedia.org]
Look at the list of horrific crimes others had to commit to earn similar sentences. Note also what isn't there. Wouldn't want to call attention to the absurdity of it. Just for contrast, scroll down to Colin Fergurson. Long Island Railroad shooter. Six kills, 19 wounded. 315 years+8mos. Or how about Larry Nassar, sexually abused 150 members of Team USA, 360 years, minimum 131.
Noticing this stuff is the first sin of course. Beware, lest ye become a sinner.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:22AM (1 child)
Wikipedia says he pleaded guilty.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @08:15AM
jmorris is next. Crying like a little right wing bitch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:29PM
Nazi shithead jmorris! Least we're finally seeing the true colors of users around here.
(Score: 1, Troll) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @06:30AM (49 children)
This has been moderated as a Troll for writing facts that someone didn't agree with? That is not the way to moderate.
If his statements are false, prove it. Provide your alternative with supporting evidence.
I am not a fan of jmorris nor do I agree with his views, but he is entitled to have an opinion without the crap moderating that was on Slashdot coming to our own site. Grow up and debate like adults.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @07:46AM (17 children)
[Citation needed]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @08:19AM (16 children)
So counter his opinion with facts that can persuade him to reconsider. You have now produced the medical examiner's report, why didn't you provide that as evidence to support your previous comments. You disagreed with what jmorris was saying - that is a 'Disagree' mod in my book.
I can pull that reference up and read it and it does seem to support this part of one of his assertions.
I'm am not saying that jmorris is correct, nor am I supporting his point of view, but IMHO moderating it as a troll is a simple way to suppress or hide his opinion. That is falling into the trap that others frequently fall into and you are capable of much better argument than that. I know, I have been on the receiving end of it.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @08:49AM (15 children)
Repeat after me, Jan: extraordinary claims requires extraordinary evidence and it is the burden of the claimant to provide the evidence.
I have more than disagreed with him.
Signalling disagreement shows a willingness to debate, a thing that I long gave up in relation with jmorris. On the simple ground that arguing with him is an exercise of pure and unadulterated futility, for whatever reasons** he never showed any sign that an argument or citation will make him change his mind. A troll mod is a way to inform fellow soylenters about the danger of wasting their time too, especially when trying to argue against a mixture of blatant lies with fragments of truths.
Is the explanation clear?
** I have doubts that 'reasons' is a term that go well in the same phrase with jmorris. I have this nagging feeling that 'conditions' is a more appropriate term, like in 'mental conditions'. I can't shake from my memory one of his past rants on the line of 'the time for the real patriots to clean the country of liberals is getting closer'.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @10:51AM (4 children)
So ignore him if you feel he is not worth speaking to.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @11:40AM (2 children)
Explain this to me please, why should I stop expressing my opinion by the way of modding?
More or less, everybody does it (so the final mod is an act of balancing by the community), and it's natural to be so - nobody has God-like knowledge to know the absolute truth, the mod is inherently subjective, an expression of personal opinion too.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @12:39PM (1 child)
Remember when you were young and your mother said something like 'if your friends put their hands in the fire, would you do it too?". That others abuse the moderation system does not make that abuse right. He wasn't trolling (IMHO), he was expressing an opinion with which you disagreed.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @01:30PM
Oh, Jan, are you doing it again? Didn't I explained well enough that you aren't quite in a position "to teach the kids a lesson"?
What makes you think that you know better than all the soylenters?
What if that is how it should be and nobody is abusing anything but instead they are expressing their sincere opinions by modding?
And your expectation of something better is an idealism that doesn't practically serves anyone?
As small as it is, S/N is already a mature community, can you please make an effort of seeing it as such and not like a bunch of grandkids to be kept on a short leash?
No, mate, I suggest you stop believing it for even a moment (or stop trying to pull wool over soylenters eyes, in the eventuality that's your agenda).
Someone expressing an opinion sounds like "I think... The way I see the things... I heard X, if that's true then..."
But no, when it comes to certain topics**, he's using the more abject and refined disinformation techniques that I had the unfortunate occasion to be subjected for my first 25 years of life, under a communist regime in Eastern Europe.
Now, he may be sincere what he is saying (being brainwashed and transformed in a useful idiot, he wouldn't be the first nor the last).
Or he may be doing it on deliberately powered by whatever ideological agenda or material interest. Or any combination of the two.
But... bottom line, do you really think it matters why is he doing it?
I know it's a waste of time to play his sick game, it doesn't need to take years of same-old-same-old jmorris posts to realize it's futile.
---
** it's not a knee-jerk reaction in me triggered by a jmorris post, he has enough posts I consider balanced enough, now and then some which I can ever agree with (very rare, but it does happen). Even though I still have mod points now, I don't rush to bury all his comments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:24PM
It would be a hell of a lot easier to ignore jmorris if his comments on just about anything these days wasn't pure white noise. Just sayin'.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @11:00AM (1 child)
Which is precisely why I do not favour publishing political stories - I have never witnessed anyone have their political views changed as a result of in intelligent debate on the internet. Those who are prepared to discuss politics usually have strong opinions and thus are the very people who will not respond to logic or reasoned debate.
This story did not start out with politics as its basis but the comments quickly deteriorated into politically polarised claims and counterclaims. At that point, we also witness an increase in the 'Troll' moderations because anyone with politically opposed views to the reader is immediately seen as a Troll. Marking as a Troll is seen to be a simple way of suppressing views with which the reader disagrees strongly, and any hope of intelligent discussion ceases at that point. Both sides of the USA political spectrum are as deserving of free speech to present their views as the other, and both sides never listen or apply reason to alternative viewpoints so are wasting their time.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @11:34AM
I can understand why you don't like it, but this does not mean I accept your position - on this one, I believe we can agree to disagree in a civil way.
Radically change? No chance in hell.
Accept some merit in another position, perhaps even mellow one that I hold, even when I consider it suboptimal? It happened to me many times. It also happened the other way around, to become more entrenched in some others, based on arguments (or the lack thereof) that were presented during discussions.
That's one of the many reasons I see the publishing of political stories as beneficial - people tire and when tired some of them may start to listen - as little chances for this to happen as it may be, if you don't publish political stories, you lose these chances.
See? Seems like Soylenters need to have political "fights" here. If you don't give them a context, they'll create one anyway (so, why should I debate endlessly with you over this when it happens anyway?)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @01:14PM (3 children)
That is absolutely correct - but you didn't ask him to provide evidence, you modded him as Troll. You weren't prepared to show that he made a mistake, you took an action (which has since been changed by others in subsequent moderations) which would have had the effect of reducing the chance of his views being seen. That doesn't seem fair to me.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @01:50PM (2 children)
And rightly so, from the experience I had with his posts in the past.
I mean, look, you know that "doing it the same and expecting different results", right? Why do you expect, nay, ask me to act in an idiotic way?
Come on, mate, time for you to learn by your own direct experience.
For 2-3 years, you fact-check every jmorris post and provide evidence every time when he's lying. And we'll discuss the matter of fairness of mod-trolling jmorris after that. Deal?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @02:08PM (1 child)
So jmorris' actions have remained unchanged for 2 - 3 year, but you have admitted that you modded me Troll as well. I cannot accept your explanation as a justification for using the Troll moderation. But I suspect that we will have to agree to disagree.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @03:44PM
Are you sure you understood the explanation for which I modded your comment as troll?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:25PM (2 children)
Ok, so because you feel you can't convert him to your side, you must take it on yourself to hide his posts so others won't see what you don't like.
That's petty censorship. It validates my choice to read at -1 so that you and others like you can't decide what I get to see.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:34PM
Conflating downvotes with censorship is so feeble-minded. The biggest suckers are always the people who think they are superior non-conformists.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @03:16PM
It would be censorship, if my actions would have the effect of hiding his post. Since I know I cannot do this, it would be stupid from me to even try.
So, question, do you take me for a stupid?
Congrats, you discovered this weird trick... I assure you most of the Soylenters did.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:31PM
He really was losing his shit right before the server crashed and a lot of the more ranty comments got wiped.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @07:54AM (7 children)
Alt-facts indeed [worldnow.com], Jan, alt-facts. This is how they should be moderated.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @01:16PM (1 child)
This is how you should have challenged what jmorris wrote, but that does not mean they should also be moderated as Troll for being wrong. There are many people I disagree with - that does not make them Trolls.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @01:43PM
No, this is how you should have challenged jmorris post before jumping into his "defense".
And after you'll be doing again and again for 2-3 years, I'll grant you the "moral right to teach me", by the power of "role model" that you have had built yourself into (even if I'll still be reluctant to "learn", given the disinformation techniques jmorris is using).
Until then, I'm happy to discuss with you your opinions, eve more so if you tone down the somehow patronizing attitude that annoyingly surfaces often enough. Deal?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday August 16, @03:45PM (4 children)
That is actually new information. I'm at somewhat of a disadvantage since I hadn't yet got into the habit of "save everything from the memory hole." People say my views never change, but back then I still thought "The Internet is forever, nothing truly vanishes and Google can find anything." Experience has taught differently. But the Duck can still find this much on the first couple of pages:
https://antelopegames.wordpress.com/2017/09/10/the-death-of-heather-heyer/ [wordpress.com]
Note it has some facts different, nobody seems to entirely agree except those who have carefully put together the videos and worked out the details, but that took some time for the 4chan autists to accomplish. They are the only ones who did any serious scene reconstruction, the officials had no interest in it and a rigged public defender certainly wasn't going to pay for it. But this account directly quotes from the MSNBC video of the victim's mother saying it was a heart attack. The link to the video is dead though, NBC News has removed it. It might still exist if someone searched hard enough, I'm sure someone somewhere saved it. Just saying for the record that I did in fact see it back when this was a live story.
UPDATE RIGHT BEFORE HITTING SUBMIT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t1X6eOOrAE [youtube.com]
The Internet still remembers! Somebody reposted an 18 second extract from it.
The autopsy report doesn't really confirm much if one knows how to read government documents. They seem to accept the police report for most of the key facts and no mention appears of the paramedics who stated that they had great difficulty in restarting her heart because she was a "woman of size." That really is the key fact the ME intentionally concealed, that she had no immediately fatal injuries (read the ME report above) so why was she dead? Their conclusion of blunt force trauma is a new fact, whether it was from being directly impacted by one of the vehicles is debatable. There was a lot of moving things in those few seconds and the best spergs say she didn't fail the Dodge Challenger Challenge. So I'm going with /pol/ is always right on this one.
Guess I need to start folders for these recurring myths that simply can't be killed. Scooter Libby did not out Valerie Plame, and it wouldn't have mattered because she wasn't a covert agent. At least annually that one has to get smacked down. It is clear that every anniversary of the "Unite the Right" fiasco this hoary one is going to surface again. And Russia! Russia! Russia! will remain "true in your minds" probably long after I pass over and someone else will have to take up the task.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @05:06PM (3 children)
And her mother is, no doubt, a better qualified coroner that the one signing the death certificate after an autopsy, right?
Yes, there are so many ways of reading textual information printed in latin alphabet. But only the most advanced in the arcane knowledge are able to grok a goverment document.
Yes, yes. Tens of witnesses are delusional. As also delusional is Capt. Steward “Nick” Barrell, of the Charlottesville Fire Department [richmond.com] (cause everyone knows that the firemen must be nuts trying to save people from fire and whatnot).
His testimony is trully outworldish, unbelievable and very biased "Barrell knew Heyer was in trouble. She had a large contusion on her chest and a laceration on her leg. Her condition appeared to be consistent with cardiac arrest and other significant trauma, so Barrell called for her immediate evacuation, he said."
And "that blood samples collected from Fields’ Dodge Challenger matched Heyer’s DNA" was surely planted there.
Besides, those inept authors are publishing rubbish [nih.gov] in that dirty rag called "journal of emergency, trauma and shock" that says "Cardiac contusion, usually caused by blunt chest trauma, has been recognized with increased frequency over the past decades. Traffic accidents are the most frequent cause of cardiac contusions resulting from a direct blow to the chest...Although death is rare, cardiac contusion can be fatal. We present a case of cardiac contusion due to blunt chest trauma secondary to a fall impact, which manifested as cardiogenic shock.
...
A 47-year-old man was referred to our hospital after a fall impact from a height of 6 m."
(a fall from 6 m gets the speed on impact of 10.84 m/s or 24mph. Usain Bolt got an avg speed of 10.44m/s)
Surely, the spergs on /pol/ are so much credible - they have all the information at their fingertips and then something more, clairvoyance most likely.
She would have died even if the car didn't plunge into the crowd, there's no causal relation between the car and her death, everything is an unfuckingbelivable chain of unfortunate events, right? Fields-whats-his name is innocent, you must acquit.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday August 16, @05:42PM (2 children)
Not saying the guy was totally innocent. Am saying the local government is utterly and irredeemably corrupt to the point 4chan's autism analysis of the hard video evidence is more credible. He appears to have panicked after Antifa brandished semi-automatic rifles at him and the crowd he found blocking his escape began trying to destroy his vehicle and pull him out of it. Of course an equally strong argument could be made that his reaction to the situation was entirely justified and rational. What would YOU do? Do you consider yourself a "reasonable person"? That is the legal test you know, would a reasonable person have considered their life in immediate danger. Maybe one of the three vehicles that were set in motion hit the woman, maybe she was pushed by someone else and hit something, but the fact is that isn't what killed her. You are in agreement it was heart failure. With paramedics on the scene that should not have been fatal. What else isn't debatable is that even if guilty the typical sentence is on the order of five years, not four hundred. That makes it a miscarriage of justice by any sane definition of the term. Do you dispute that?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @06:55PM
Local fire department too? And local justice is also part of the local govt?
In no way heading towards a crowd made of the same as those supposedly threatening me. Letting aside justification and higher rationality, even a wild animal under threat won't head into the crowd and I would expect a higher cognitive function (even if not totally rational) from a human.
Charlottesville car attack [wikipedia.org]
So let me get this straight:
1. backs up for one block.
2. speeds fwd and hits the crowd
3. backs up several block
If he was threatened when he backed up at step 1 and didn't continue to backup, how come he didn't feel threatened to back more than that at step 3?
His reaction in step 2 is not consistent with even as low as survival or conservation instinct, much less with rationality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @07:53PM
Whatever I may have done in the situation, I would not have pleaded guilty if I legitimately felt I had no other way out.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by aristarchus on Friday August 16, @08:23AM (13 children)
Janrinock, I mod you troll for being so clueless as not to understand how jmorris could NOT be modded troll. He is not wrong, he is not even close to being "wrong"! He is so far gone that he makes your Football Hooligans in the UK look like rational men of science. He is so far off the scales that when they measured dark matter, it said it had never hear of him. When the Nazis were on trial at the War Crimes Tribunals at Nueremberg, not one of them was willing to admit they knew him. You know how Red Skull ended up at the dead planet waiting for Thanos? jmorris could not even get that gig. In fact, when he ended up there, Red Skull hid, and jmorris had to come back to SoylentNews.
jmorris is not entitled to an opinion. He once was, but he blew it by having racist, misogynist, anti-science, and really stupid opinions. It is not the duty of all soylentils to mod him down on sight. Until the "SJW Wet Squad" can get to him.
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @08:41AM (12 children)
So, that's a long winded way of saying:
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Friday August 16, @09:06AM (9 children)
That's it, janrinok! I am going to have to shadow-ban you! You just do not understand that sometimes disagreement is doing what good people have to do to prevent evil from prevailing. You are English, or at least claim to be, do you not recognize the wisdom of the words of Edmund Burke? Perhaps not. He was a conservative back in the day when conservatives could read and respect science. jmorris is capable of none of these! Now, I do not mod-bomb him, because enough Soylentils recognize the total depravity of his alleged "opinions", so he does get modded down. Until his sockpuppets mod him back up again. The Neo-nazi alt-right has targeted this site, janrinok! You know it and have admitted as much else where. Now start accepting mes soumissions en français, ou je vais péter dans votre direction générale.
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 2) by Mer on Friday August 16, @09:43AM (1 child)
I know what you meant, but what you really said in french was you wanted to fart in the intelligence service.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday August 16, @09:59AM
And you think this is a mistake? Who do you think janrinok is, and why is he in France, ahead of the Brexitgotterdammerung/Bragnorak?
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @10:49AM (2 children)
No, because this is an English language site.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday August 16, @11:00AM (1 child)
Who made this determination? Anglos? We implemented Unicode for nothing? I suggest that we go multi-lingual. I realize that it will scare the straights, I mean, the monolingual Americans, but they really need to be booted out of their bubble, and the English language dominance on the web.
Πρέπει να μπορούμε να μιλάμε σε πολλές γλώσσες.
απλά λέω.
Για παράδειγμα, ο Jmorris δεν θα ξέρει τον κώλο από το κεφάλι του εάν δημοσιεύσαμε στα ελληνικά.
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @12:47PM
It was decided by the community when the site was in its first year. Go and check the records. It was specifically modified to include any dialect of english (UK, American, Canadian, Australian, NZ, Indian etc).
It's always my fault...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @01:22PM (3 children)
I'm sure that I will lie awake at night unable to sleep because of the firm and robust actions you are about to take.
So has the left wing, the moderates, the liberals and those who have no particularly strong views in any particular direction. They are all welcome here to express their opinions and to join in our discussions.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 1, Troll) by aristarchus on Friday August 16, @05:27PM (2 children)
And you say this after it was intimated on IRC that I was responsible for the recent site crash? You have no idea what you are dealing with, janrinok! Powers beyond your comprehension! Have you heard of the "Dim Mak" [imdb.com]? The thing about an aristarchus shadow ban is that there is really no way to tell whether it is in effect. But its super effective.
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday August 16, @07:58PM (1 child)
Citation needed. I was AFK and read about it the next morning and all I saw was Chromas trying his hardest to fix the problem and not cause more damage in the process.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 3, Informative) by aristarchus on Friday August 16, @09:31PM
https://logs.sylnt.us/%23soylent/2019-08-15.html [sylnt.us]
I think that he thinks not.
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:28PM
While that is true, jmorris does have quite a reputation for presenting heaping loads of bullshit to this audience. He typically adds nothing but white noise to these discussions. Regardless of which way he should be modded (or not), I wish he would just shut up and go away. Just sayin'.
(Score: 1) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Friday August 16, @04:58PM
well said. we can be friends. i mean that.
the bad guys really hate this site you built, and i will love you all forever for that.
open discussion with verifiabiility and permanence and real community is obviously the thing on the internet israel and their stooges(and all totalitarian forces) hate the most, so keep up the good work.
soylentees are changing the world and you just went from being an obscure site to the front line in an epic historical struggle for the future of humanity. I did not make it this way, it's just how it happened to turn out lol.
"never doubt the ability of a small group of people to change the world. in fact, it's the only thing that ever has." - i got that from jack kornfield but im sure someone else said it first....
(Score: 2, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @08:33AM (3 children)
So we are going to follow Slashdot's lead, are we? If someone says something we don't like we will just mod them as Trolls...
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @11:17AM (2 children)
Jan, let's clear the waters.
As much as you would like to present it this way, "simple disagreement" is not the reason for which you "earned" a troll-mod from me.
Those were not facts, just the opposite. Those were snippets of truth put together with lies in such a manner to twist the irrelevancy** of those snippers into something malignant. I asked for citations; you claimed they are facts, I considered your duty to support your claim; since I saw nothing from you nor from jmorris, I found myself in the need to search for them myself.
It was only after I found them that I awarded a troll-mod to you (you have means to check the time order of the events, right?) for:
If you had stopped at the "Mod-er, please explain. I want to avoid a possible situation in which an opinion is buried only because someone/many disagree with it". I would not have granted you a troll mod.
But you chose to insult the mod-er of jmorris'es comment, presenting jmorris post as indisputable facts (not opinions) and without a minimal fact-checking on your own.
Furthermore, as a matter of personal opinion, I consider absolutely disingenuous your position of "he is entitled to have an opinion but the mod-er is to be chastised". For the following reasons:
Freedom of speech shields the speaker from the government, but expecting their "words" to not have consequences at all, from anybody, is childish (did you really expect the "crap mod" and "not an adult" insults to be inconsequential?). My troll-mod on your post represent my opinion about the position you expressed. Bottom line, if an opinion is deemed to have value, high chances are the other Soylenters will correct the "bad mod" (it happened in the mod-bombing example I used above) - so we'll see how this one goes
As an Editor, I expect you to adopt the position of "serving the needs of S/N members" and doing your best to abstain from patronizing them (right!... "like adults", eh?)
**
True, but irrelevant, her mother is not a coroner (or whatever name the specialty has in US).
Turns out the available evidence shows this to be a lie and quite easy to find [google.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @01:48PM (1 child)
Editors have no responsibility for fact checking what is said in comments. TFS is entirely correct in that it quotes an extract of an article published by TorrentFreak. Our responsibilities end there with regards to fact checking.
So when I pointed out that I disagreed with your moderation - you did the same again to me - you modded me as a Troll. You like that technique, don't you... Again, personally I think that 'Disagree' would have been more appropriate. (By the way, you don't have to tell me who moderated me.)
No, that is not true. Normally moderations are a purely personal matter. But when moderating is being abused then it is appropriate that anyone seeing it calls it out. To be fair I was expecting jmorris to have his arse handed to him on a plate for what he wrote, but I hadn't expected someone who was capable of doing just that from trying to suppress his comments by using the Troll mod. Although you will not care and you certainly won't agree, I don't think you have presented yourself well in this. I could perhaps have phrased things better too. Again, that is my personal opinion which I, as a member of this community, is free to express.
When we are doing our individual roles on the site we all respect the trust that has been placed in us and we give our time willingly. However, we are all members of this community and, in the comments, we are free to express our personal views. Buzz does it, I do it, we all comment here as individuals. You are not alone in thinking that our 'professional' role and personal comments conflict - but I can assure you that they don't. If they were to other members of the team would make sure that it was pointed out to us. It has happened. But if you feel that we should be doing our formal role 24 hours a day then you might have to start paying a lot more for the privilege.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 16, @02:57PM
You didn't just disagree, you expressed you disagreement in a disingenuous, patronizing and dismissive way.
That is what made me mod you as troll. And, on top of that, your haste in "defending" a lie (under the guise of an opinion) without checking it.
(I said the above twice already, if you make me say it thrice, it will make it true [google.com] - grin)
Since when expressing an opinion is an abuse?
Pardon? What makes you so sure I intended to suppress his comments? All I did was to signal to fellow soylenters "there be stinky dragons and lies, careful how you thread"; I thought I explained this well enough the first time.
And, pray tell, how I'm actually capable to suppress comments? His comment is just there, I haven't ban him (I'm not able, much less capable to do it), I can't delete his comment, I didn't "deplatform" him, it's a -1 mod point, I'm not capable of doing more than that.
Sincerely, I'm highly tempted to consider this as an insult: attempting something that I know for sure I'm not capable of would mean my intellect is on the feeble side of the IQ. Do you really think of me this way?
And support the consequences as any other member of the community when you categorically, no trace of a doubt, build strawmen which then allow you to be dismissive.
For reference:
1. "This has been moderated as a Troll for writing facts..." - not facts, lies. And I didn't moderate it troll because of innocent lying or honest mistakes, but because lying was employed in bad faith, to blame the victim and morally exonerate the killer. I feel, based on my particular life experience, that isn't just an opinion, that's manipulation.
2. "Grow up and debate like adults." - like "fuck off, prick, whaddaya thunk you know 'bout this here life or 'bout the rulz of S/N?"
I know I'm far from representative, but I have this weird rule in life:"If something is worth doing, it's worth doing right". Modus tollens: "If you can't do something right, then it ain't worth doing". In your case, "I'm OK if you are doing for less than 24 hours a day, I didn't ask you to. But whatever long you are doing, at least try to do it right. And, please, learn from your mistakes"
But as I already admitted, that's just me, I don't pretend I'm representative and I'm not asking others to share my view (though I'd be pleased to see that others do).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:53PM (4 children)
What do you think the Troll mod is for?
Confidently lying in order to provoke time-wasting reactions is quintessential trolling.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday August 16, @02:05PM (3 children)
It's always my fault...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:26PM
No you don't have to do that. You choose to do that in order to avoid personal development.
I used to think just like you. But then I realized I was part of the problem because I was allowing myself to be used by sociopaths who have figured out that my naivete was their best weapon.
I should have paid better attention in history class, I would have figured it out a lot sooner. Lots of other smart people did. For example:
Jonathan Swift - “Falsehood flies, and the truth comes limping after it.”
Or colloquially "A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes."
More relevant to this particular conversation:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @09:45AM (1 child)
Much like the TMB, janrinok does not grok the troll. The more's the pity. This site would be so much the better if all the Nazis were put into camps, like, to work, or be re-educated. But in the mean time, we troll the less intelligent, in ways that at the extreme give them some insight into their idiocity. Hasn't worked at all with Runaway, I suspect he is just too old and Arkansan (and Polish; wasn't Archie Bunker a Polack?). I am beginning to suspect that janrinok is, or was, a Nazi collaborator, or at least a Troy before Balfour. And Brexit now? How is that not racist?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday August 17, @11:19AM
I understand Trolls quite well, but one mustn't assume that because somebody trolled in the past that they are doing the same now. Perhaps, like you, they just have a skewed view of the world and genuinely believe that only they can see what is happening. I prefer to give them a chance to speak before I judge them.
Well you've made your position quite clear. Now why should we even consider posting your submissions? Yet, we still read every one and judge them on their merit each time.
WW2 had finished before I came along. There are neo-nazis today of course, but I have never personally met one, nor met a nazi for that matter. Or are you using that term for anyone who is to the right of your chosen position on the spectrum?
Pray tell me which races are involved in Brexit? There are nations who are partners in the EU, but not races, so that doesn't make it a racist issue.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:57AM (2 children)
Bullshit. Go read the docs, they qualify only as toilet paper at best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:44AM (1 child)
I'm feeling sleepy, we should just sleep instead of reading these documents.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:10AM
I won't cuddle with you, if that's what you mean.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:48AM (5 children)
Now apply those same standards to CNN. And everyone else.
You have to use discernment with every information source. Quit encouraging intellectual laziness and divide and conquer by saying *who* we should and should not trust.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:03AM (4 children)
Yes, fool me 100x times, hey lets give them another chance.
What? No I'm not stupid. Why would you say that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:00PM (3 children)
That is a good way of describing CNN. Thanks for making my point.
Unlike CNN, Project Veritas does this thing called investigative journalism. It basically like posting OC (original content) instead of reposting. I guess your corporate masters have brainwashed you well enough to not look at information sources that might criticize them. Keep acting like a good little drone. I am sure that nothing bad will happen from putting your head in the sand. Ignore the screaming sounds once you get past the one-way gate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @11:20PM
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday August 17, @08:06AM
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:43PM
>Keep acting like a good little drone.
You mean, acting like you? No, thank you.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:33AM
Libtard Logic 101: always attack the messenger.
"Don't notice all those piles of evidence, the guy who leaked them committed wrongthink! Therefore it doesn't count! Furthermore, the site that hosts the leak cut down a 50 minute video into a 2 minute clip of the juicy parts! That's exactly what every single news channel does every single day, but we're calling it misleading when the Non-Libtards do it! If they wanted to be treated fairly, they should have tried being Libtards!"
(Score: 1) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Friday August 16, @04:42PM
came here to say this, good work.
leaking to project veritas is not a thing, but if by their oversight we learn at least one fact, why not.
it sounds though a lot like a poison pill, anyone who has anything to do with qanon is a psychological operation underway on your brain, beware.
If someone else is going to leak it and there's nothing to do about it, make up a person with nutty shite in their twitter, and then release it through them pre-emptively.
In the same way my action against victoria's secret could potentially be attacked, I am hoping soylentees will help me at the very least prevent that.
and fwiw anyone, including obviously project veritas, who was not reporting on epstein prior to this year is not a journalist.
IMO this is an attack on all people who are writing about the epstein scandal who make the obvious observation that all this abuse and traffickng of children was done at the behest and with the total knowledge of israeli spies, and if that doesn't make you so angry you want to scream, then you are not an american and never were.
#pickaside
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:36AM (2 children)
Can't let anyone know what Pot of Greed does.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:51AM (1 child)
https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/1431503-belle-delphine [knowyourmeme.com]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @08:20AM
I long for simpler times where Thots were put in cages and had all kinds of vegtebales throw at them by the angry crowds, that is if they were not burned at the stake outright. Who knew the the internet, which I thought would be Humanity's salvation at one point, would bring me to this dark place?