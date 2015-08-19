from the revenge-for-huawei dept.
Cisco warned of problems on the horizon as it wrapped up it fiscal 2019 financial results [PDF].
[...]"Our Q4 results marked a strong end to a great year," Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said of the numbers. "We are executing well in a dynamic environment, delivering tremendous innovation across our portfolio and extending our market leadership."
Where Cisco took a hit, however, was in its outlook for the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Switchzilla told analysts it only expects to see growth of 0-2 per cent year over year, and EPS will sit between 80 and 82 cents. Both were well short of what analysts had expected from the networking giant.
Cisco also warned that it was taking a big hit in China, where the ongoing trade wars and state-backing for local companies has got so bad that Robbins said his company has been "uninvited" and frozen out of bidding for deals with telcos in the Middle Kingdom.
(Score: 3, Informative) by captain normal on Friday August 16, @04:18AM
Maybe that's the reason for the layoffs. Guess things are not going to well at Cisco.
https://www.sfgate.com/news/bayarea/article/Cisco-Lays-Off-Nearly-500-Employees-At-Sj-14308139.php [sfgate.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Friday August 16, @05:23AM (2 children)
After all, Cisco has been caught feeding the NSA information. AFAIK no Chinese company has been caught red handed feeding the Chinese government information. I'm heard lots of rumor, ennui, and "they're Chinese, of course they do", but no evidence.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:58PM (1 child)
ennui
Did you mean innuendo?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday August 17, @12:45AM
Yeah, last time I try to show off my big vocabulary. Until the next time I post, then all past goofs are forgotten :)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:30AM (2 children)
Just wait until your CFO gets arrested in Canada on an extradition warrant from China.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:00AM (1 child)
It's just globalization, say no to borders!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:07AM
Millions of economic refugees from Central America are signing up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @08:19AM (2 children)
The Trump administration is not only short-sighted, they are also lacking in historical knowledge because the USA has tried protectionist tariffs before and it led to what we now refer to as The Great Depression. The markets have been giving us very clear indicators for the past year of a looming recession. It's not really a question of "if" but rather "when, how long, and how severe?". The Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930 is eerily similar to the current China tariffs. That said, economics are global now so maybe it will turn out better this time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smoot%E2%80%93Hawley_Tariff_Act [wikipedia.org]
Every American who votes in the 2020 election has a duty to understand this subject; even if only superficially.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:13PM (1 child)
Lot of ‘forgoing partnerships’ with local partners in this old article on Cisco. Guess what, that wasn’t voluntary, it was a requirement to do business there : transfer tech to the local partner
https://www.dowjones.com/scoops/cisco-connects-with-chinese-partner-to-bolster-struggling-china-business/ [dowjones.com]
Huawei was kicking Cisco’s butt in China anyway And ironically Huawei got its start stealing Cisco’s router tech.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arthurherman/2018/12/10/huaweis-and-chinas-dangerous-high-tech-game/#38c8889e11ab [forbes.com]
If anyone should praise the trade war it should be Cisco but they want their crumbs, crumbs are better than nothing.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday August 16, @05:54PM
Since they didn't already *have* business there, yes, that was a voluntary action. They looked at the risks and plunged ahead. It's quite reasonable to say that was stupidly shortsighted, but it was voluntary shortsighted stupidity.
I don't really know anything about routers since simple token-ring networks were the standard, so I can't comment on just how much Huawei benefited from Cisco's proprietary information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:42PM
And what did you expected? Bullies may eventually get real beating, not just uninvitation.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:28PM
After their licensing changes and attempts to prevent sale of used gear I'll never buy or recommend them again. There was a time when they made sense and I suppose the big enterprise shops can justify the expense/abuse but that doesn't work for the under-$25M SMBs. Further, Cisco really isn't that far ahead of their competitors and it has become reasonable to recommend alternatives with confidence.
Related: https://www.ifixit.com/News/cisco-is-making-it-more-difficult-to-use-pre-owned-hardware [ifixit.com]