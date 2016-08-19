from the cleaning-out-the-gene-pool dept.
People are Still Drinking Bleach-and Vomiting and Pooping their Guts Out:
The "Church of Bleach" is still strong, despite years of warnings.
The US Food and Drug Administration this week released an important health warning that everyone should heed: drinking bleach is dangerous—potentially life-threatening—and you should not do it.
The warning may seem unnecessary, but guzzling bleach is an unfortunately persistent problem. Unscrupulous sellers have sold "miracle" bleach elixirs for decades, claiming that they can cure everything from cancer to HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, flu, hair loss, and more. Some have promoted it to parents as a way to cure autism in children—prompting many allegations of child abuse.
Of course, the health claims are false, not to mention abhorrent. When users prepare the solution as instructed, it turns into the potent bleaching agent chlorine dioxide, which is an industrial cleaner. It's toxic to drink and can cause severe diarrhea, vomiting, life-threatening low blood pressure, acute liver failure, and damage to the digestive tract and kidneys.
In this week's warning, the FDA noted that some sellers will warn consumers that vomiting and diarrhea are common but say that those unpleasant effects indicate the solution is "working."
"That claim is false," the FDA wrote succinctly.
The agency released a nearly identical warning back in 2010. But in this week's consumer alert, the agency said that it has continued to receive "many reports" of consumers sickened by these bleach-based potions.
[...] The FDA says that the products have been hard to scrub out because of claims on social media, where the drinks are promoted along with false health information. Most of the claims can be traced back to Jim Humble, founder and "archbishop" of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, aka "The Church of Bleach."
Humble has been touting the solution for nearly two decades, referring to it as MMS—Miracle or Master Mineral Solution. (It's also known as the Miracle Mineral Supplement, the Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Protocol, and Water Purification Solution (WPS).) Humble is a former Scientologist who reportedly claims to be a billion-year-old god from the Andromeda galaxy.
I am at a loss for words. That someone has such low regard for other people that he would actively try and persuade parents to give a poison to a child — with autism — and claim the puking and diarrhea are proof it is working.
My heart goes out to the poor, defenseless kid! I just can't fathom. Speechless.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:27PM (23 children)
Bleach refers to a certain concentrated solution of sodium hypochlorite. What people are drinking is much more diluted. My friend thought he was going to need an appendectomy but did something like this and was better within a day.
If you trust the medical research community with their pseudoscientific NHST, p hacking, and cherry picked publications over anecdotes from real people at this point you are the ignorant one.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:45PM (9 children)
Right on brother! I like to start my day off with a nice Comet smoothie and some heart-healthy Tide Pods. On the really cold days I'll add a splash of antifreeze to my coffee to prevent my blood from congealing. Hasn't killed me yet so I'm sure you'll be fine... #FuckScience
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:27PM (8 children)
You are worried about people consuming tiny amounts of oxidizer in an attempt to treat some ailment, when you are drinking coffee every day?
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:36PM (7 children)
To be clear, of all the things in that list you are most concerned with the coffee?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:43PM (6 children)
Yea, I would say meth > crack > caffeine > amphetamine > cocaine. Basically caffeine is one of the most dangerous and addictive drugs you can take orally, if someone every makes a smokable version (vaporization temperature lower than decomposition temperature) it will be worse than meth and crack combined.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:10PM
I want what you're smoking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:10PM (1 child)
https://www.erowid.org/experiences/exp.php?ID=12981 [erowid.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:04PM
Why do this when you can buy anhydrous caffeine that is already in freebase form?
That dude should have used a crack pipe or minimally a foil with a non plastic straw because he probably burned more caffeine than he ingested. Nowadays it seems that you can buy it premixed to vape it https://eagle.energy/.... [eagle.energy]
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 16, @03:51PM (1 child)
Well, I still take my caffeine orally, because it's to damned hard to keep an IV flowing while driving and working.
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @07:02AM
As usual, Runaway has totally overlooked the anal option, except for sheep. Come on, Runaway, though, not literally.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:08PM
You stole my list. Guess you have ADD with or without H, real AAHD react differently to stimulant than the general population.
I was put on Ritalin as a kid and that was not the stimulant for me, it almost worked but it transmuteted my impulse into violence... It was stopped after a week and I used compensation mechanism until my my graduate studies when those mental mechanisms became insufficient and my driving erratically aggressive.
Cocaine have a similar action, as far as the brain is concerned, if you ask the cardiac system you would get a different answer... The only time I tried it, I got so angry than I went home to avoid to pick a fight and that was a it, I stayed pissed off for the reminder of the day.
Nowadays, I take prescription amphetamines to be a productive member of society. (without that I have no impulse control and I become the emoji Troll here or a dangerous asshole when on the road. I need Vyvanse (a fancy long acting amphetamine almost devoid of crash and euphoria ) so I can think before I act instead of thinking while acting and feeling bad when realizing a second to late that I did something impulsive and usually damaging...
Never tried smoked meth, orally in small doses it is like vyvanse but with an even longer duration and anxiety toward the endbut if it is like smoked MDPV omg don't do it, smoked stimulant are something else...
(Score: 5, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday August 16, @01:47PM (3 children)
OOOOH! So good to know you're not using sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide then. Good.
Oh, wait....
If you drink poison, expect to be poisoned. Duh.
Now, does that mean you can't consume any bleach whatsoever? No. Halazone is a form of bleach and it is used, as intended and directed on the label, to purify water. Though you'll hate drinking it without adding something else to it to mask its flavor. Water chlorination is achieved by using a bleach, again as directed for the application using the correct formulation. It is possible to use plain old Chlorox (if you can find it) to get the same effect, although one must be very careful with the proportion. But the EPA will tell you how to do so if you face a water emergency [epa.gov].
Any medical professional can tell you these things. And any medical professional can tell you why it is a generally stupid idea to do so when there are safer and more efficacious methods. Because it kills - not just bad stuff but good stuff too. And since it is easy to screw up and kill yourself, and since there are better applications for any medical problem, no first-world medical professional will tell you using it is OK. Because science.
By the way, didn't anyone teach you that the singular of data is not anecdote? Especially with crap that can kill you more easily than it can help you?
Down with cars, up with horses! MAKE AMERICA UNGULATE AGAIN!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:54PM (2 children)
Water can be poison too. Poison is determined by dose, you can't call a given substance poison or not.
(Score: 1, Troll) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday August 16, @02:02PM (1 child)
Sell your bullshit somewhere else, thanks.
Down with cars, up with horses! MAKE AMERICA UNGULATE AGAIN!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:21PM
Go eat your daily recommended dose of carbohydrate poison. Down forget to wash it down with your favorite caffinated beverage. Lol.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday August 16, @02:39PM (2 children)
Wow. Just wow.
Yeah, fuck me for trusting scientists more than Cousin Barney from down the block, who swears he cured his cancer with a dowsing rod.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:48PM
Yep, unfortunately that is the world we live in. It is fucked up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:56PM
Dowsing rod? His sister, Gretel, says he used her dildo, not some "dowsing rod". Gretel says she's never been able to insert that thing as far as Barney could!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:30PM
If it was good at low doses you should try drinking more bleach
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:03PM (3 children)
Amen, Brother! My friend thought the same thing, but did this and was dead within a day! Health problem solved! Truly, the Lord works in Mysterious Bleach Solutions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:12PM (2 children)
Except my story is true, and yours is made up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @07:10AM (1 child)
Really? How are you so sure? My story is totally true. Your's is sponsored by the sick fucks that make money off this. So, how about,
Citation Needed
I will shoot you on sight, you snake oil salesman criminal. Between the eyes, with a beach round. You will be cured, Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
Yeah.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @11:32AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqk5of8LgLE [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday August 17, @12:06AM
You're telling me someone drank Dakin's solution then? That stuff is used for washing out wounds; it comes specifically with "external use only" auxiliary labels for a reason.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 4, Touché) by bradley13 on Friday August 16, @01:33PM (2 children)
"Unscrupulous sellers have sold "miracle" bleach elixirs for decades, claiming that they can cure everything from cancer to HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, flu, hair loss, and more."
Why is this unscrupulous? It's absolutely true! If you kill yourself by drinking bleach, I absolutely guarantee that all of your cancer cells will die as well. The same for all those pesky viruses in your body. And you surely won't care any longer about being bald. /s
Serious question: How are the sellers not in jail for causing bodily harm?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday August 16, @01:59PM
Sometimes they are [wikipedia.org], when they're caught.
But if you take a look at here [jimhumble.co], for example, amidst the carefully weasled "proven to restore partial or full health" instead of "cure", and "It is important to note that MMS does not cure disease. MMS is an oxidizer, it kills pathogens and destroys poisons." without noting that oxidizers also kill healthy cells too, and their disclaimer at the bottom of "The reader accepts 100% responsibility for any and all use made of any information herein," with a healthy appeal to religious freedom because they claim to be a 'church' and not a provider of medical advice. In short, the way any pseudoscience works to propagate its beliefs. The dead just didn't 'do it right.'
Down with cars, up with horses! MAKE AMERICA UNGULATE AGAIN!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:46PM
because the USDA is too busy raiding raw milk/dairy producing coops, destroying their food and fining them just to protect the much less healthy commercial dairy producers. check out Farmageddon, the documentary.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:36PM (10 children)
Medical experts have known since Parcelsus (~1500 AD according to the Scaligerian chronology) that "the does makes the poison". Apparently the FDA missed the memo:
https://modernsurvivalblog.com/health/make-drinking-water-safe-with-bleach/ [modernsurvivalblog.com]
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday August 16, @02:34PM (9 children)
Indeed. Which is why I absolutely refuse to eat any venison. /sarcasm
And "Scaligerian" is presumably meant as a dog-whistle to indicate that you don't believe in the standard historical chronology? Not sure I'm going to put a lot of stock in anything you say, then. (Though you are correct that an EXTREMELY diluted version of bleach can be used to help make water safe to drink, if used at very specific levels.)
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:51PM (7 children)
And you "believe in" it why? Because that is what the government taught you in school? It could be accurate, or not, but I am tired of people presenting history as some kind of unbiased sequence of facts when it is actually a patchwork of pieced together selectively surviving evidence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:56PM (4 children)
And not only that, but when it was originally formulated history needed to fit the "earth is 6000 years old" idea propounded by the catholic church of the time. So gaps were filled, reigns were left out, etc to make that work. Documents were fabricated, destroyed, or edited... Dogma was more important than truth to these people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:10PM (3 children)
The Roman Catholic Church has never been as stupid and anti-intellectual as the "young earth" fundamentalist "christians". Evangelicalism takes a special kind of stupid, an almost "bleach drinking" level of stupid, very close to "kool-aid drinking" stupid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:16PM
https://blogs.lib.unc.edu/rbc/index.php/2012/08/29/of-time-and-type-joseph-scaligers-de-emendatione-temporum/ [unc.edu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:55PM
Funnily enough. I was looking up some Scaliger stuff and came across this:
https://www.jstor.org/stable/751213 [jstor.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 17, @02:31PM
To which Roman Catholic Church to you refer?
Allow me to point out one of the Church's worst offenses, IMO. For the most part, they didn't WANT the peasants to be literate. They didn't WANT peons to be able to debate the words found in the Bible. Your "intellectual" church preferred to keep men and women in fear, doing constant penance, while delivering those tithes. Your beloved church persecuted the original Protestants, for fun and profit. Arnaud Amalric, a good Catholic, is famous (or infamous) for his line, "Kill them all, God will know his own."
In it's earliest days, your claims may have applied. After a few centuries, your Roman Catholic church became a bed of apostasy, hell-bent on suppressing knowledge that might interfere with oppressing and exploiting the populace.
And, no, they haven't fully recovered yet. What do those priests tell the altarboys, to keep them quiet while being molested? Surely they instill the fear of God in those little boys, to have their way with them.
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday August 17, @12:49AM (1 child)
One of the parts of a job I did for quite a few years was a historian of sorts. I am well-versed in the various sources for historical documents (as well as buildings, artworks, etc.) created during the time you apparently claim "didn't exist," as well as corroborating evidence from everything from tree rings to carbon dating used to validate said chronologies.
You're either a troll, a conspiracy theorist, or an idiot. (Well, more than one is possible too.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:39AM
Can you tell men where any surviving originals that Poggio Bracciolini found are currently located: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poggio_Bracciolini [wikipedia.org]
They supposedly survived for 1500 years in humid poorly maintained buildings until he found them and have since all been lost...
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Saturday August 17, @07:19AM
Well, any female venison. But then:
This is so true. When, as a young incel, I saw the Movie "Bambi" I quickly realized that Bambi's mother was the source of the problem. Since then, I have insisted on "full does" for all my psycho-pharmalogical needs. And now they want to lock me up!
They are coming to take me away! Ha ha! [youtube.com]
Where jmorris is.
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Revek on Friday August 16, @01:52PM
I call it groin kicking. If you get kicked in the groin once a day, other aches and pains are going to seem like they hurt less than they did before you were kicked in the groin. That hangnail is barely noticeable after a good kick in the groin. I don't just believe this, I know this. You should make this your reality. You could just stop drinking poison but why do that when you can take a shot to the genitals instead.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 0, Troll) by noneof_theabove on Friday August 16, @02:02PM (5 children)
If you do drink "bleach" made from sodium hypochlorite YOU WILL BE IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM
What you are confused over is using sodium chlorite ---- notice MISSING HYPE --- 2 DIFFERENT CHEMICALS.
In case you missed it Sodium Chlorite is approved by the EPA for water purification.
Now the next point is that mixing it with and acid then diluting it creates Chlorine Dioxide another approved chemical
ALL PRIOR NEGATIVE NEWS BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE MEGA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
Who kill more people every year with their WE ARE GOD attitude and trains of money to the political machine.
FYI, been using it for years with no negative effects but I DID READ & FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS & PROTOCOLS
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday August 16, @02:36PM
This really doesn't indicate to me that it's safe to drink straight. Fluoridation is allowed in the water supply too, but you're not supposed to eat tubes of toothpaste.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday August 16, @02:45PM
Yeah drinking an unknown substance from the internet and then puking/shitting myself is totally healthy.
(Score: 5, Informative) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday August 16, @02:59PM (1 child)
What the heck are you on about? What's with the all caps? Maybe you need to lay off drinking the bleachy water.
Very likely.
Yes, that's true. Sodium hypochlorite [labchem.com] and sodium chlorite [labchem.com] are two different chemicals. If you look at the safety data, you'll realize that sodium chlorite (LD50 ~200 mg/kg) is MUCH more poisonous than sodium hypochlorite (LD50 ~90000? mg/kg).
Yes it is. But it's a pretty strong chemical that requires exact dilution. Household bleach is already rather dilute, and then if you dilute it significantly further it can also be used in an emergency situation for water disinfecting. So what?
Oh, you're talking about this [wikipedia.org]. Yeah, do NOT drink that stuff. I don't know what you mean by "approved chemical," except yes, industrially it can be used as part of water purification.
While, I suppose I agree with you that Big Pharma does some bad stuff, I'm not sure your claim of "kills more people..." can be evaluated without reference to "more than WHAT"?
I might check that dosage again...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @11:53AM
sodium chlorite (LD50 ~200 mg/kg) : Note that this is for "sodium chlorite 80%"
sodium hypochlorite (LD50 ~90000? mg/kg) : This is for 5% w/v aqueous solution. About 1/16th the actual amount.
The aqueous solution would do a lot less damage on the way down, and the organism would need to drink enough to counter the stomach acid. I would guess that this would explain most of the apparent difference in 'toxicity'. I hesitate to call it toxicity, because it is physical damage really. Do you call a bullet lead poisoning?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:23PM
Ugh, what a stereotypical conspiracy nut you are.
(Score: 4, Funny) by ilPapa on Friday August 16, @02:09PM
I can get the same effect from a pint of Jagermeister and a visit to White Castle.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:14PM
Chemcally, drinking any industrial Cola is not too far from drinking bleach.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:53PM (3 children)
Every two weeks we seem to get an article on how our digestive system supposedly keeps us from getting laid and whatever else.
It's a Mr. Fusion. Dump the junk in on one side, collect the junk that wants out on the other side. Don't try to "clean the pipes", and of you have problems, go see a doctor. He's seen and worked on things much messier during his education.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @03:19PM (1 child)
A billion years of evolution. A trillion enzymes and proteins that are manufactured by our bodies with precision and at the perfect time and place. If only our DUMB bodies could figure out that eating bleach was the answer. Ditto for all the "supplements", or urine color enhancers as they're more accurately known.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @07:29PM
Once you have that organ, use it to consider how the fraction of the billion years you mentioned that was spent digging up food, chasing food, or running away from becoming food, compares to the fraction spent visiting Walmart.
For one example of how things work, or fail to, in the real world, let me present to you an Indian vulture. Millions years of evolution made it well able to handle any kind of rotten diseased corpse. But somehow all that evolution failed to prepare the nice birds to an encounter with one nice chemical that got into wide use in industrial cattle farming. Cue a 99.99% dieoff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_vulture_crisis [wikipedia.org]
Biochemistry is NOT instantly adaptable to all the weird shit chemical industry throws at you. Remember that. There are worse things than bleach out there, and when it can make some rich people richer, you get some of that in your food. They always happen to find some scientists to explain how it is totally good for you.
(All the above does not make the activity of drinking bleach less stupid, however.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @07:05PM
I was with you right up until "collect the junk that wants out on the other side." Find a new hobby, maybe home improvement and build yourself a proper toilet?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeGuy on Friday August 16, @03:55PM (4 children)
People wouldn't have to even consider hokey-pokey fake medicines if they knew they could just walk in to a proper doctors office without getting raped for every last cent they have until they die.
Until health care is fixed, people will continue killing themselves, either outright or trying to make do with whatever half-assed solutuions they can get their hands on.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:01PM
I have plenty of money for the doctor but no faith in, more a fear of, the healthcare industry. It is not about lack of money, it is that the mainstream is overrun by scammers, quacks, and well meaning useful idiots at every level.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @04:15PM
Would that it were true, but the UK's NHS provides homeopathic services. I guess it's OK if a real doctor looks them over and decides that a placebo will do no harm... but sheesh.
In short, providing healthcare free at the point of service is no guarantee that quacks won't work their way into the system and provide fake cures at public expense.
I do think it might prevent a few things though, and the "church of bleach" seems like it would violate separation of church and state... but the founder is a former Scientologist so who knows. He might find a way to bully the healthcare system like they bullied the IRS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @05:03PM (1 child)
No, people will continue to keep killing themselves no matter how well health care becomes. Because there are always people who won't learn and/or won't trust that the stove is hot and drinking things labeled acutely toxic [nih.gov] and also caustic [nih.gov] without medical supervision is a good idea. A better healthcare system will not change that.
(Score: 2) by pvanhoof on Friday August 16, @06:40PM
Handling out stronger toxins will speed up the process of those people killing themselves, though. Maybe we should let the healthcare system provide them with Ricin?
(Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday August 16, @06:34PM (1 child)
I tried it on my son, and now when he gets angry, he turns all green and he grows a lot larger than normal.
His pant get ripped to shit, but he likes being naked anyways.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday August 16, @10:46PM
Do you like your son when he's that way, though? I don't know that I would like him, when he's angry.
Down with cars, up with horses! MAKE AMERICA UNGULATE AGAIN!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @06:34PM (4 children)
I prefer to drink diesel fuel. It keeps me 'regular'.
How to steal a city: Montes v. City of Yakima - https://www.aclu-wa.org/cases/montes-v-city-yakima-0 [aclu-wa.org]
How to steal a state budget: McCleary, et al. v. State of Washington - Supreme Court Case Number 84362-7: https://www.courts.wa.gov/appellate_trial_courts/supremecourt/?fa=supremecourt.mccleary_education [wa.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @07:00PM (3 children)
What is your point with these links? Both of those cases represent positive steps for voting rights and education in the state of Washington. Given the context of your links ("steal") I can only assume you are intolerant of Latinos and against education. Why the hate, bro?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @07:08PM
When you've never been laid that sexual energy needs some kind of emotionally charged release. At least alt-right bullshit is still better than diddling kids.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @08:07PM
He's been spamming other stories with that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:38PM
They have "education" in Washington?
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday August 16, @08:32PM (1 child)
Medical care is way beyond affordability for most when serious health issue strikes.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/elderly-couple-found-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-left-notes-about-high-medical-bills/ [cbsnews.com]
That's an upper middle class pair, mind you.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @08:47PM
Yet "muh taxes" morons still refuse to acknowledge the better-in-every-way universal healthcare that so many other countries enjoy. And it costs less, but somehow they can't seem to hold that little fact in their brains.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @10:30PM (1 child)
In a regulatory framework where one hospital visit can bankrupt a family, or pharmaceutical companies can legal sell heroin to make people into addicts, is it really surprising that it's becoming harder and harder for the medical profession to win people's trust.
There was a time when Doctors were a respected, authoritative profession. Now they are just highly paid employees of a corporatist industry. If there was enough profit in it, companies would be selling bleach enemas as well.
(Score: 2) by Farmer Tim on Saturday August 17, @07:24AM
Caution: 90% probability the above is tongue in cheek.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Friday August 16, @10:32PM (2 children)
WTF?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday August 17, @08:02AM (1 child)
WT?
[Sulla] Veritas is doing actual journalism, which is nice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:43PM
Verily, verily, I say unto you, Journalism is important. If you will not Journal, the Libruls, and the Pharisees will do all the Journaling, in the name of Lucifer. Veritas pleases me, for Veritas Journals in my name. - Jesus, from the Sermon on the Journal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @12:27PM
..is that the people who oppose drinking such substances literally eat pills made by profit-oriented company and certified as "healthy" by profit-oriented agencies in a whole country in which if someone has no fortune for lawyers is less than a lab rat for such companies. In a country in which natural drugs, known since centuries are banned because they may make too much people wake up from this "happiness-is-around-corner" illusion. So much for health.
But hey, someone got cash for it and some "influencer" got cash for lying that it's healthy, this rat poison must be healthy!