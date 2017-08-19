Long after most chemists had given up trying, a team of researchers has synthesized the first ring-shaped molecule of pure carbon — a circle of 18 atoms.

The chemists started with a triangular molecule of carbon and oxygen, which they manipulated with electric currents to create the carbon-18 ring. Initial studies of the properties of the molecule, called a cyclocarbon, suggest that it acts as a semiconductor, which could make similar straight carbon chains useful as molecular-scale electronic components.

It is an "absolutely stunning work" that opens up a new field of investigation, says Yoshito Tobe, a chemist at Osaka University in Japan. "Many scientists, including myself, have tried to capture cyclocarbons and determine their molecular structures, but in vain," Tobe says. The results appear in Science1 on 15 August.

[...] For now, the researchers are going to study the basic properties of carbon-18, which they have been able to make one molecule at a time only. They are also going to keep trying alternative techniques that might yield greater quantities. "This is so far very fundamental research," Gawel says.

"The work is beautiful," says Hoffmann, although he adds that it remains to be seen whether carbon-18 is stable when lifted off the salt surface, and whether it can be synthesized more efficiently than one molecule at a time.