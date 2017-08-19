A new Spambot Trojan targeting French people has been discovered that records a victim's screen when they are using sites related to sex, pornography, and known pornographic sites.

We have all heard about the fake "sextortion" email scams that tell recipients that they have installed software that records them while you are on adult web sites. After a year of these emails being sent out, many people have come to recognize them as a scam.

In a new report by released today by ESET, a new Spambot is about to make things confusing. That is because it has been discovered to record your screen while you are on porn sites or pages with keywords related to sex.

[...]This new Spambot is being named Varenyky by ESET researchers who said they discovered it when they saw an uptick of infections targeting French users in may. This same Trojan was also found by Any.run in June.

[...]Although the Varenyky Trojan had the ability to record these videos, ESET has seen no indication that they have been used in an actual sextortion campaign against the victim or others.