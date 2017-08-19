from the I-know-what-you-watched-last-night dept.
A new Spambot Trojan targeting French people has been discovered that records a victim's screen when they are using sites related to sex, pornography, and known pornographic sites.
We have all heard about the fake "sextortion" email scams that tell recipients that they have installed software that records them while you are on adult web sites. After a year of these emails being sent out, many people have come to recognize them as a scam.
In a new report by released today by ESET, a new Spambot is about to make things confusing. That is because it has been discovered to record your screen while you are on porn sites or pages with keywords related to sex.
[...]This new Spambot is being named Varenyky by ESET researchers who said they discovered it when they saw an uptick of infections targeting French users in may. This same Trojan was also found by Any.run in June.
[...]Although the Varenyky Trojan had the ability to record these videos, ESET has seen no indication that they have been used in an actual sextortion campaign against the victim or others.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/new-trojan-records-your-screen-when-on-sex-related-sites/
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @09:59AM (7 children)
It's only for Windows.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday August 17, @11:26AM
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @12:02PM (5 children)
Aren't Trojan's supposed to protect you from stuff like this?
(Score: 3, Funny) by janrinok on Saturday August 17, @12:56PM (4 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:07PM
Lila Says the french are not the problem..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:51PM (2 children)
Found the guy who never boned a French chic!
(Score: 3, Touché) by janrinok on Saturday August 17, @05:59PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:29AM
So does that instead mean not anymore?
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Saturday August 17, @01:12PM (1 child)
FTFA :
So what? The command server now has some Hitler and sex videos that it could have obtained directly, but how could that be linked convincingly to the victim unless they are recorded entering their real name to log on first (but who does that?). OK there could be other identifying stuff outside the browser window but who doesn't watch porn full screen?
Perhaps that's it - curiosity?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @05:12PM
Looking at my screen I have several browser windows open, each with partial titles, a text editor displaying a path containing my user name, and an email program clearly showing my email address in the "to" field.
(Score: 2) by bussdriver on Saturday August 17, @01:16PM
The security software preventing it should be a Trojan. Or the malware should name itself the Irony Trojan
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Saturday August 17, @01:55PM
I thought Trojan Records were reggae!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:10PM (2 children)
Half my family have walked in on me watching porn. Post a list of my favs? Why not just subscribe to my tumblr? No, wait..
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Saturday August 17, @04:27PM (1 child)
People are better off if they can get over shame about consenting sexuality, or never indulge in it in the first place.
That kind of shame has done no one any good, ever.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by JNCF on Sunday August 18, @01:27AM
Uhm, it it's probably prevented a lot of accidental pregnancies over the (hundreds of?) thousands of years it's been around. Yes, we have plenty of other birth control options available now. Yes, it would be nice if we adapted to that faster. No, it isn't a black and white situation where this shame came about for no reason whatsoever and it never did anybody any good. I'd like it to be that simple, it would make me feel righteous and dignified in my dismissal of that sad tradition, I just don't think it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @08:05PM
