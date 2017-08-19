A group of researchers led by Professor Myakzyum Salakhov has been working on the problem of optical states in plasmonic-photonic crystals (PPCs).

First Category Engineer Artyom Koryukin says that the research was dedicated to modeling bandgap—the range of light wavelength where propagation through a crystal is difficult. PPCs, on the other hand, allow the passage of light of a certain wavelength through this photonic bandgap. The problem of three-dimensional opal-like PPCs (OLPPCs), however, is that they don't admit light of certain wavelengths.

[...] OLPPCs with the hybrid mode of the optical states can be used in high-polarization-sensitive sensors. "We assume that the hybrid mode can be useful for improving the control of light in PPCs. New types of resonators based on OLPPCs can be used for the strong interaction of light and matter," adds Mr. Koryukin.

The group is planning to create a theoretical description of the model of such processes. Additionally, they want to find effective applications for OLPPCs, such as strong light-matter interactions with a single photon source.