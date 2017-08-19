Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Laser and Sensor Research to be Advanced by new Inquiries into Plasmonic-Photonic Crystals

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 17, @01:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the let-there-be-light dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A group of researchers led by Professor Myakzyum Salakhov has been working on the problem of optical states in plasmonic-photonic crystals (PPCs).

First Category Engineer Artyom Koryukin says that the research was dedicated to modeling bandgap—the range of light wavelength where propagation through a crystal is difficult. PPCs, on the other hand, allow the passage of light of a certain wavelength through this photonic bandgap. The problem of three-dimensional opal-like PPCs (OLPPCs), however, is that they don't admit light of certain wavelengths.

[...] OLPPCs with the hybrid mode of the optical states can be used in high-polarization-sensitive sensors. "We assume that the hybrid mode can be useful for improving the control of light in PPCs. New types of resonators based on OLPPCs can be used for the strong interaction of light and matter," adds Mr. Koryukin.

The group is planning to create a theoretical description of the model of such processes. Additionally, they want to find effective applications for OLPPCs, such as strong light-matter interactions with a single photon source.

Original Submission


«  Phishing Campaign Uses Google Drive to Bypass Email Gateways | New Bluetooth KNOB Flaw Lets Attackers Manipulate Traffic  »
Laser and Sensor Research to be Advanced by new Inquiries into Plasmonic-Photonic Crystals | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @02:04PM (#881524)

    plasmonic-photonic-platonic

    srsly dude, I didn't touch your Crystal, if she's pregnant, it ain't mine

(1)