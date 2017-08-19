from the she's-a-keeper dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow7671
New Allegations: Capital One Suspect Stole From 30+ Organizations
The woman allegedly responsible for the massive breach of customer data at Capital One stole data from 30 other organizations, according to new information from prosecutors.
In a new court filing, they alleged that Paige Thompson stole terabytes of information from enterprises, educational institutions and other organizations, although she claims not to have sold or distributed any of it to others.
The information is being revealed as part of efforts by prosecutors to persuade the judge to deny bail.
It alleges that Thompson has a history of threatening behavior, including threats to kill others and herself. She is also said to have harassed a couple for seven years, forcing them to obtain a protection order.
Investigators found the new information on data breaches on servers in Thompson’s bedroom.
“That data varies significantly in both type and amount. For example, much of the data appears not to be data containing personal identifying information,” the court filing explained.
“At this point, however, the government is continuing to work to identify specific entities from which data was stolen, as well as the type of data stolen from each entity. The government expects to add an additional charge against Thompson based upon each such theft of data, as the victims are identified and notified.”
Also at ArsTechnica
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @10:58PM (8 children)
From TFS:
So they imply "stole money" but it was really just copied data.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 17, @11:07PM (2 children)
Details are few, and vague. The article appears to demonize the woman. Hard to form an opinion based on the information available. If she's not capitalizing on the "stolen" data, you've got to wonder if she's maybe just a security researcher? Or, if not security, maybe she's researching something else, such as economic trends?
Then again, her posting history suggests she's a little nuts. Kooks usually get off by reason of insanity, don't they?
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday August 18, @12:23AM
Or maybe she's working from home/telecommuting.
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday August 18, @02:32AM
Good researchers are usually somewhat nuts.
But to the point, what makes one a researcher when one breaks software? I honestly don't know.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @11:13PM (4 children)
But it will have to choose between a boy prison and a girl prison.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday August 18, @02:40AM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @03:22AM
Insane asylum is the most logical choice. That boy ain't right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @03:31AM (1 child)
Womyn born womyn won't want a wannabe woman with a wang around.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday August 18, @03:42AM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @11:06PM (5 children)
The suspect is proud to be a transgender.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 17, @11:26PM
I was thinking that it was an awfully homely woman. I've seen better looking horses and mules. Transgender explains that!
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday August 18, @02:47AM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Sunday August 18, @03:22AM (2 children)
It's more like trans people have mental problems and shouldn't be trusted with data.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday August 18, @04:08AM (1 child)
Prior to transition is another story - physical assaults, harassment, sexual predation, public rejection, outright hatred ... it has a heavy toll. All because in m2f women, the SRY gene doesn't trigger the 12-week-old foetus to generate testosterone to masculinize the part of the brain that governs your innate sense of what sex you are. Everyone has this, just that it doesn't work all the time.
Hatred towards someone because of something that happened to them before they were born is ignorant.
Trans people are born that way, same as non-trans people aren't. It's like being colour blind - no matter how many times people try to tell you its green, if you see brown you continue to see brown, even if intellectually you know that others aren't lying to you when they say green. You just aren't capable of seeing it. Same as if you have an innate sense of being a woman in the wrong body, you cannot overrule what your brain is telling you, because the hardware was never changed at 12 weeks by exposure to testosterone.
We've known this since the 90s. That it's still an issue 25 years later isn't quite as bad as denying climate heating, but it's in the same general category of anti-science ignorance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @05:34AM
Thanks for sharing.
I never heard of the SRY gene and its role in regulating sex hormones that are responsible for changes to a developing brain that select gender identity.
Not anti-science. Just the plain, never heard that before, kind of ignorance.
Is this the same biological basis for men who identify as gay? Are trans folk and gay folk more or less the same, but some decide to change their physical appearance? Or, are these different things and/or with different origins?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 17, @11:25PM (1 child)
Is she single?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @12:03AM
You better check for an adam's apple before you try to check the oil with your dipstick.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Sunday August 18, @12:06AM (5 children)
Is it really hacking if you download the content from a public cloud storage account?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @12:16AM (3 children)
Yes, and a human with a penis is a man. Except for Lorena Bobbitt, for a short period of time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @01:44AM (1 child)
Lorena Bobbitt was definitely hacking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @02:46AM
LOL, though as long as she doesn’t put it back with modified coding, that would actually be theft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:36AM
Damn, got some serious phobias floating around here. Glad I'm not forced to otherwise interact with such dipshits.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday August 18, @12:34AM
If it ain't yours, yes. DMCA or something will apply, fair or not fair.
It may depend on the quality of the lawyer and the depth of the prosecution pocket/budget, but it's Capital One we are talking about, so 'hacking' is as good as written on the wall.
Does it surprise you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @05:40AM
mr. paige thompson