Judge finds several serious flaws with Georgia's current election technology.
Election security advocates scored a major victory on Thursday as a federal judge issued a 153-page ruling ordering Georgia officials to stop using its outdated electronic voting machines by the end of the year. The judge accepted the state's argument that it would be too disruptive to switch to paper ballots for municipal elections being held in November 2019. But she refused to extend that logic into 2020, concluding that the state had plenty of time to phase out its outdated touchscreen machines before then.
The state of Georgia was already planning to phase out its ancient touchscreen electronic voting machines in favor of a new system based on ballot-marking machines. Georgia hopes to have the new machines in place in time for a presidential primary election in March 2020. In principle, that switch should address many of the critics' concerns.
The danger, security advocates said, was that the schedule could slip and Georgia could then fall back on its old, insecure electronic machines in the March primary and possibly in the November 2020 general election as well. The new ruling by Judge Amy Totenberg slams the door shut on that possibility. If Georgia isn't able to switch to its new high-tech system, it will be required to fall back on a low-tech system of paper ballots rather than continue using the insecure and buggy machines it has used for well over a decade.
Alex Halderman, a University of Michigan computer scientist who served as the plaintiffs' star witness in the case, hailed the judge's ruling.
"The court's ruling recognizes that Georgia's voting machines are so insecure, they're unconstitutional," Halderman said in an email to Ars. "That's a huge win for election security that will reverberate across other states that have equally vulnerable systems."
(Score: 1) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Sunday August 18, @09:49AM
these are people I can get behind.
See we're out here all fatalistic, it looks grim etc and there is this dude in georgia fixing one set of voting machines and setting a future precedent, proving something can be done.
He didn't stay home, he left the house, he sat on a chair and went on record to support the better ideas, he didn't say 'the system is broken and can't be fixed, why bother, it's over.'
The people who do say those things are leaving this guy out to dry and in a way stabbing him in the back.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday August 18, @12:24PM
Our elections are important enough to spend the effort (money) on paper ballots, counting and recounting of the paper ballots, etc.
Technological solutions should be focused on improving the process in ways not related to saving labor. Once they have established superiority to paper in the ways that matter labor saving can be allowed to follow naturally - with an ever vigilant eye on not losing the qualities that matter.
Judicial review of this process should come BEFORE rollout, not after. Legislators wanna change how they are voted into office? the courts have jurisdiction of that.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday August 18, @01:57PM (3 children)
Now, if only there were someone to actually vote FOR.
Hacking voting machines seems kind of pointless when the election is already rigged.
But if you think any Georgian wanted this change because of security or technical issues, think again. When asked about computerized voting machines, 10 out of 10 Georgia voters responded "What's a computer?"
(Score: 2, Informative) by fustakrakich on Sunday August 18, @03:15PM (2 children)
Now, if only there were someone to actually vote FOR.
You can petition for anybody you want. Get enough signatures, and that person will be on the ballot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:10PM (1 child)
That simple, huh?
Moron.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday August 18, @05:04PM
Yup, it is. You have no excuse
