Mozilla patched a vulnerability in the Firefox web browser with the launch of the 68.0.2 release which would allow unauthorized users to copy passwords from the browser's built-in Save Logins database even when protected with a master password.

"Stored passwords in 'Saved Logins' can be copied without master password entry" according to Mozilla security advisory, which also rates the security flaw tracked as CVE-2019-11733 as having a 'moderate' impact.

The flaw allows anyone with local access to a computer running an unpatched version of Firefox to go to the Save Logins dialog available in Firefox's Options > Privacy & Security preferences menu and copy the password stored for any of the saved logins by right-clicking and choosing the "Copy Password" option.

"When a master password is set, it is required to be entered before stored passwords can be accessed in the 'Saved Logins' dialog," says Mozilla.

"It was found that locally stored passwords can be copied to the clipboard through the 'copy password' context menu item without first entering the master password, allowing for potential theft of stored passwords."