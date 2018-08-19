from the my-first-hard-disk-held-40-MB dept.
Micron shared details of its 3rd generation of "10 nm-class" DRAM fabrication:
Micron's 3rd Generation 10 nm-class (1Z nm) manufacturing process for DRAM will allow the company to increase the bit density, enhance the performance, and the lower power consumption of its DRAM chips as compared to its 2nd Generation 10 nm-class (1Y nm) technology. In particular, the company says that its 16 Gb DDR4 device consumes 40% less power than two 8 Gb DDR4 DRAMs (presumably at the same clocks). Meanwhile, Micron's 16 Gb LPDDR4X ICs will bring an up to 10% power saving. Because of the higher bit density that the new 1Z nm technology provides, it will be cheaper for Micron to produce high-capacity (e.g., 16 Gb) memory chips for lower-cost, high-capacity memory sub-systems.
[...] As for mobile memory, Micron's 16 Gb LPDDR4X chips are rated for transfer rates up to 4266 MT/s. Furthermore, along with offering LPDDR4X DRAM packages with up to 16 GB (8x16Gb) of LPDDR4X for high-end smartphones, Micron will offer UFS-based multichip packages (uMCP4) that integrate NAND for storage and DRAM. The company's uMCP4 family of products aimed at mainstream handsets will include offerings ranging from 64GB+3GB to 256GB+8GB (NAND+DRAM).
Finally, a reasonable amount of RAM for smartphones. But I think we may need at least 24 GB, if not 32 GB.
Related: Xiaomi Announces Smartphones with 10 GB of RAM
Samsung Mass Producing LPDDR5 DRAM (12 Gb x 8 for 12 GB Packages)
« Mozilla Firefox Bug Let Third-Parties Access Saved Passwords | A New Clothing Line Confuses Automated License Plate Readers »
Related Stories
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 packs up to 10GB of RAM and a stunning 93% screen-to-body ratio
Following a tease by the company's president back in August, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has now officially announced its next all-screen monster handset, the Mi Mix 3.
Boasting a FHD+ AMOLED display with a stunning 93% screen-to-body ratio, the Mi Mix 3 also packs a powerful 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor into its unique frame, along with the option of 6GB, 8GB or a whopping 10GB of RAM.
Those after the 10GB model will have to track down the 'Forbidden City' limited edition, which sports traditional Chinese styling, a 10W wireless Qi charger and a collectible statue.
All of the Mi Mix 3 phones will be exclusive to the Chinese market for now. The 10 GB version is priced at RMB 4,999 ($720).
Xiaomi also announced a gaming phone with up to 10 GB of RAM, the Black Shark Helo.
Also at Ars Technica and The Register.
Previously: Oppo Likely to Release the First Smartphone With 10 GB of RAM
Samsung Commences Mass Production of First Ever 12Gb LPDDR5 DRAM for Premium Handsets
After the LPDDR4X standard, Samsung is ready to take mobile computing to the next plateau, as the Korean giant has announced that mass production of the industry's first 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, a component that has been optimized for 5G and AI features for future smartphones.
Additionally, Samsung plans on mass producing 12-gigabyte (GB) LPDDR5 packages later this month, which each package combining eight of the 12Gb chips. This reveals that future premium devices will demand the best when it comes to faster, more efficient memory, and Samsung wants to be ahead of the curve in both supply and demand.
Data rate will be 5,500 MT/s, compared to 4,266 MT/s for LPDDR4X, with up to 30% less power consumption than LPDDR4X. Future LPDDR5 chips could hit 6,400 MT/s.
Samsung plans to start producing 16Gb LPDDR5 chips next year. Smartphones with 16 GB of DRAM are sure to follow.
Samsung press release. Also at AnandTech.
Previously: Samsung Announces LPDDR5 DRAM Prototype Before Specification is Finalized
Samsung Begins Mass Producing 12 GB DRAM Packages for Smartphones
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday August 18, @01:44PM (6 children)
Ok, I'll get my sledge hammer ready!
Not that a single consumertard would even *know* what to do with more RAM. Bigger numbers? Time to throw everything away again and buy all new things!
Yea, yea, yea, now they can run one more Java based app. :P So wasteful.
(Score: 3, Touché) by idiot_king on Sunday August 18, @02:03PM (1 child)
More RAM is just another excuse to continue to use garbage-collected languages (which invariably have poor garbage collection).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:14PM
You know, if Java had a good garbage collector, it would have been imploded long ago...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Sunday August 18, @02:50PM
More data means more space for spyware and more space for authorities to browse.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 18, @04:01PM (2 children)
640 GB ought to be a good starting point for anybody.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:51PM (1 child)
640 GB of ram oughta be enough for everyone!
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Sunday August 18, @05:44PM
I seriously wonder now, at what point in history there was literally 640GB of RAM for everybody, ie, that much RAM on the entire planet. I'm thinking some time in the 1960s, but I really don't know...
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Sunday August 18, @01:50PM (1 child)
What's Z as in 1Z nm? And how does it compare with 1Y nm? Both seem to be 10 nm.
And what is MT/s? Megatera per second?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Sunday August 18, @04:03PM
The 1X/1Y/1Z thing is some dumb marketing thing that lets them conceal the actual node they are making the memory on.
As you go from 1X to 1Z, the node shrinks. So maybe it was "16nm" down to "10nm" or something.
MT/s = megatransfers per second, which is the technically correct way to refer to RAM speeds.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transfer_(computing) [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @02:16PM (3 children)
does more phone or laptop ram require much more power?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @02:25PM (2 children)
It will be powered by mitochondria like in star wars.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Sunday August 18, @03:01PM (1 child)
But only if you charge the phone with a hand crank / bicycle generator
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:22PM
That would be midichlorians. Mitochondria were the microscopic lifeforms responsible for the force.
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Sunday August 18, @03:31PM (1 child)
Wonder what the impact on battery performance will be. Maybe it’s still dominated by the display.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 18, @04:14PM
It is certainly dominated by display. And newer gens of LPDDR [wikipedia.org] tend to have lower voltage and power consumption. I am surprised they are talking about a 16 GB LPDDR4X package instead of LPDDR5 though.
It's also conceivable that smart use of the chunky RAM could prevent app reloads, browser tab reloads, unnecessary network transfers, etc. which could impact the battery.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Sunday August 18, @03:48PM
A 1000 or maybe 2^10 times as much as "The first commercial SDRAM chip was the Samsung KM48SL2000, which had a capacity of 16 Mb" from 1992 [wikipedia.org].