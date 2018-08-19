from the GIGO dept.
Garments from Adversarial Fashion feed junk data into surveillance cameras, in an effort to make their databases less effective.
The news: Hacker and designer Kate Rose unveiled the new range of clothing at the DefCon cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. In a talk, she explained the that hoodies, shirts, dresses, and skirts trigger automated license plate readers (ALPRs) to inject useless data into systems used to track civilians.
False tags: The license-plate-like designs on a garment are picked up and recorded as vehicles by readers, which frequently misclassify images like fences as license plates anyway, according to Rose (pictured above modeling one of her dresses). The idea is that feeding more junk data into the systems will make them less effective at tracking people and more expensive to deploy.
[...] Fashion fights back: Though it's the first to target ALPRs, this isn't the first fashion project aimed at fighting back against surveillance. Researchers have come up with adversarial images on clothing aimed at bamboozling AI, makeup that lets you hide your face from recognition systems, and even a hat that can trick systems into thinking you're Moby.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday August 18, @03:40PM (3 children)
Do they have one with NULL or other potentially DB futzing combinations? :P
More importantly, do they vary the numbers on different outfits? Otherwise systems could quickly block specific outfits.
Are any of the numbers from specific vehicles? (What is Donald Trump's license plate? :P )
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:03PM
Why it's TRUMP of course. Or didn't you already notice that this pathological narcissist has to put his name on virtually everything (even buildings he doesn't even own) ?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:05PM
(What is Donald Trump's license plate? :P )
Do you really have to ask?
It's "MAGA" on the MBZ
It's "YOURE FIRED" on the BMW
It's "CLINTON 2020" on the Yugo
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:57PM
I'm pretty sure you can find a Bobby; Drop Table shirt on the internet.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday August 18, @04:04PM (1 child)
How about an LCD display front vanity plate that cycles through various images of apparently valid looking plates
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 18, @04:16PM
It'll go over as well as selling "how to beat the polygraph" books.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Sunday August 18, @04:09PM
You know those shirts with the light up 'art' in them?
How about one with a license plate with 7 segment displays showing random plates?
Better yet, do this with a blue tooth connection. Stream a list of the plates of journalists, three letter agency employees, plate reader company employees, court and police station employees, etc. (aka, make it a pain for folks involved or who can raise a stink while you're doing your civil disobedience)
I guess you could plate scan the cars in the employee parking lots of courts and police stations for a start. Hmm...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:09PM (5 children)
Why not have a T-Shirt with a fake face on it so that the face recognition software can pick up on the fake face which will put more junk into the system. We can use that fake face generator website or whatever to generate fake faces and print them on t-shirts. Then the automated system will think everyone is two-faced. Or if you cover up your real face it may think the printed face is your face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:15PM (3 children)
More advanced face recog tech uses an invisible IR grid projector to determine 3D features of the face or of the whole body, 2D pictures will be of no use as a mimicry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:21PM (2 children)
Sure but the whole point is to increase the cost of getting it right. It will force those using these systems to get the 'more advanced' ones and pay more.
Also the body has curvature as well. Sure you and I may know the difference but if the computer can't tell the difference between a fence and a license plate then it probably can't tell the difference here either.
I wonder if the computer thinks the license plate number of the fence is IIIII. On the flip side if my license plate number was IIII maybe the reader will think it's a fence.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 18, @04:30PM (1 child)
Disney Granted Patent in Foot Recognition [soylentnews.org]
China Can Apparently Now Identify Citizens Based on the Way they Walk [soylentnews.org]
Identifying Perceived Emotions From People's Walking Style [soylentnews.org]
Just delaying the inevitable. You are full of leaky data ready to be edge computed until the kill/capture order is sent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:37PM
Better late than early?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @05:16PM
Will this T-shirt do?
https://www.thechestore.com/products/che-guevara-long-sleeve-t-shirt-sleeve-star?variant=41605235724 [thechestore.com]
Or this one with ID,
https://www.amazon.com/Elvis-Presley-Shirt-Exclusive-Stickers/dp/B076ZWHDY7 [amazon.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:47PM (4 children)
That only works if every single shirt is different. Otherwise it is one simple filter and a small story is fixed. If they are all different. Oh no more filters.... If they bother to do it.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @05:34PM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday August 18, @05:39PM
A hot lesbian who can write "Hello World" in Python and is claiming to be a "nerd hacker" tells male sex-starved geeks, "I'm hot, buy my shit." Film at 11.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday August 18, @05:34PM (1 child)
1. print and distribute 1,000 shirts with your company logo and plate on it
2. wait a bit for your plate to be filtered out
3. drive like hell, park anywhere, you're invisible!
Could work for a courier company.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday August 18, @05:37PM
I always had fantasies about just having a motorized plate shield or something that can flip back and forth between a fake out of state plate and a legit plate. Fortunately they took down the red light cameras on my way to work and I don't give a fuck about other plate readers because I am a law-abiding citizen.