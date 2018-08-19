Stories
A New Clothing Line Confuses Automated License Plate Readers

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 18, @03:15PM
from the GIGO dept.
Digital Liberty

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Garments from Adversarial Fashion feed junk data into surveillance cameras, in an effort to make their databases less effective.

The news: Hacker and designer Kate Rose unveiled the new range of clothing at the DefCon cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. In a talk, she explained the that hoodies, shirts, dresses, and skirts trigger automated license plate readers (ALPRs) to inject useless data into systems used to track civilians.

False tags: The license-plate-like designs on a garment are picked up and recorded as vehicles by readers, which frequently misclassify images like fences as license plates anyway, according to Rose (pictured above modeling one of her dresses). The idea is that feeding more junk data into the systems will make them less effective at tracking people and more expensive to deploy.

[...] Fashion fights back: Though it's the first to target ALPRs, this isn't the first fashion project aimed at fighting back against surveillance. Researchers have come up with adversarial images on clothing aimed at bamboozling AI, makeup that lets you hide your face from recognition systems, and even a hat that can trick systems into thinking you're Moby.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday August 18, @03:40PM (3 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Sunday August 18, @03:40PM (#881769)

    Do they have one with NULL or other potentially DB futzing combinations? :P

    More importantly, do they vary the numbers on different outfits? Otherwise systems could quickly block specific outfits.

    Are any of the numbers from specific vehicles? (What is Donald Trump's license plate? :P )

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:03PM (#881775)

      What is Donald Trump's license plate?

      Why it's TRUMP of course. Or didn't you already notice that this pathological narcissist has to put his name on virtually everything (even buildings he doesn't even own) ?

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:05PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:05PM (#881777)

      (What is Donald Trump's license plate? :P )
      Do you really have to ask?
      It's "MAGA" on the MBZ
      It's "YOURE FIRED" on the BMW
      It's "CLINTON 2020" on the Yugo

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:57PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:57PM (#881802)

      Do they have one with NULL or other potentially DB futzing combinations?

      I'm pretty sure you can find a Bobby; Drop Table shirt on the internet.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday August 18, @04:04PM (1 child)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday August 18, @04:04PM (#881776)

    How about an LCD display front vanity plate that cycles through various images of apparently valid looking plates

  • (Score: 2) by Spamalope on Sunday August 18, @04:09PM

    by Spamalope (5233) on Sunday August 18, @04:09PM (#881778) Homepage

    You know those shirts with the light up 'art' in them?

    How about one with a license plate with 7 segment displays showing random plates?
    Better yet, do this with a blue tooth connection. Stream a list of the plates of journalists, three letter agency employees, plate reader company employees, court and police station employees, etc. (aka, make it a pain for folks involved or who can raise a stink while you're doing your civil disobedience)
    I guess you could plate scan the cars in the employee parking lots of courts and police stations for a start. Hmm...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:09PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:09PM (#881779)

    Why not have a T-Shirt with a fake face on it so that the face recognition software can pick up on the fake face which will put more junk into the system. We can use that fake face generator website or whatever to generate fake faces and print them on t-shirts. Then the automated system will think everyone is two-faced. Or if you cover up your real face it may think the printed face is your face.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:47PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @04:47PM (#881799)

    That only works if every single shirt is different. Otherwise it is one simple filter and a small story is fixed. If they are all different. Oh no more filters.... If they bother to do it.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @05:34PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 18, @05:34PM (#881809)

      You mean like comment filters that won't let you post about Dick Niggers only fucking the young pussy.

      Yeaah. Dick Niggers.
      We never fuck no old pussy.
      We fuck a whole lotta young pussy.

      Ain't no license plate dresses gonna distract us from the pussy.

    • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday August 18, @05:34PM (1 child)

      by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Sunday August 18, @05:34PM (#881810) Journal

      1. print and distribute 1,000 shirts with your company logo and plate on it
      2. wait a bit for your plate to be filtered out
      3. drive like hell, park anywhere, you're invisible!

      Could work for a courier company.

      • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday August 18, @05:37PM

        by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 18, @05:37PM (#881811) Homepage

        I always had fantasies about just having a motorized plate shield or something that can flip back and forth between a fake out of state plate and a legit plate. Fortunately they took down the red light cameras on my way to work and I don't give a fuck about other plate readers because I am a law-abiding citizen.

