from the Harrison-Bergeron dept.
Emma Charlton at the World Economic Forum summarizes a report that finds by cutting out three 10-minute social media checks a day you could read as many as 30 more books a year.
"Just a couple of five-minute breaks every hour are hundreds of hours yearly," the Omni Calculator's creators say. "You cut your social media time by half, and you still get plenty of time to read, run or earn money."
It recommends turning off push notifications that appear on your screen, deleting some apps, calling your friends rather than messaging them, and taking short holidays from all social media once in a while.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 19, @03:12AM
We've always had a problem with high school grads who are illiterate. Yes, those kind of people were around even in my youth. Today, though? Grads can only read things that are written in Tweet style with lots of emojis. Few can get through the introduction of a Harlequin romance, or a Louis L'Amour Western, let alone read the story. Paranthetically, reading Louis L'Amour can give a person an introduction to North American geography, among other things. The man actually researched before writing his stories.

(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @03:24AM
Element of fascism: the decadence narrative.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 19, @03:36AM
Words of wisdom from the CTRL-LEFT.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @03:35AM
Seeing that most books are ludicrously expensive, I'd read more if books were around $3-5 USD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @03:45AM
You have maybe heard of Bit-Torrent? The typical novel is only several hundred kb, you can download tens of thousands of books in the time it takes to download one brain-numbing movie from Hollywood. I hate to make a plug for Amazon, but there are tons of books available for free, which you can read on the Kindle Cloud reader. Many, MANY more books available at one dollar. For prices less than ten dollars each, there are more books than any person can read in a lifetime.
Cost doesn't prevent you reading. Several other factors, in some combination, can prevent anyone from reading. Lack of motivation, illiteracy, ignorance, or, as TFA suggests, to much time wasted on frivolities, such as social media.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday August 19, @03:45AM
Most people I know who are fan of social media can't read terribly fast. They'd need more than 5 minutes here and there to go through 3 books a year, let alone 30.