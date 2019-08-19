from the today-I-learned-that-gaming-disorder-is-real dept.
Increase in gaming disorder in UK forcing people into private treatment at home or abroad
Jan Willem Poot, 40, a former addict turned entrepreneur who set up the clinic, said it was seeing a 20-30% annual increase in people – mainly young men – coming in with gaming dependency. "Also, in the beginning it was eight to 10 hours of playing but at this moment we have got kids who game 18-19 hours a day. They sometimes go weeks without showers and are not eating."
Gaming disorder is defined by the World Health Organization as a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behaviour so severe that it takes "precedence over other life interests". Symptoms include impaired control over gaming and continuation or escalation of gaming despite negative consequences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @08:11AM
Gaming disorder was defined by the World Health Organization in the year 2k19,
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday August 19, @08:17AM (3 children)
Addictions that don't lead to disease or death should NOT be covered by the national insurance. Gaming addition certainly fits in the category of non-life-threatening idiotic lifestyle choices. I mean what next? Gambling? Nose picking?
I would rather the NHS used their limited resources to fight alcohol, tobacco or cocaine addiction, because those addictions end up being costly to society when the addicts get cancer, or start committing robberies to get the money for their fix. Game addicts can jolly well sell their expensive gaming PC to fund their own rehab, is what I say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @08:28AM (1 child)
The gaming addict needs to steal to fund the electricity for their gaming rig, new games, parts, food, property tax, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @09:24AM
Their parents just need to stop enabling them. If they had the guts to take away the game system, internet or electricity then this wouldn't be a problem.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @08:54AM
I think this aligns more with a mental health disorder. We help people with those, so why not this.
I'm not big on medicating people, but this sort of obsessive compulsive stuff supposedly can be treated with medication. Literally, something is wrong... and needs to be fixed.
I'm not talking about "playing nightly", but this 20 hour, no showers for weeks" stuff is definitely a medical, mental issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @08:44AM
Sorry, guy who needs a new kidney, some gamer needed those rehab facilities first, makes for a better sob story.
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Monday August 19, @09:59AM
Sell people a package with a chance of containing the treatment for gaming addiction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @10:45AM
Works for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @11:18AM
The gamer who is seeking help for addiction already recognizes they have a problem which is arguably the first step toward recovery. However stopping "cold turkey" may prove to be extremely difficult or impossible. For those people I propose they simply stop upgrading their computers but continue playing their existing games. Over time their system will become less able to satisfy their desire thus making it easier to quit while avoiding the worst withdrawal symptoms. This is not dissimilar to how drug addiction is treated.