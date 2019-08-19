Stories
Trump Postpones China Tarrifs Until December 15

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 19, @12:26PM   Printer-friendly
from the wouldn't-want-to-impact-Christmas dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.npr.org/2019/08/13/750770595/trump-administration-delays-some-china-tariffs

The Trump administration is postponing some of its new tariffs on Chinese imports — a significant retreat in the trade war that has rattled financial markets on both sides of the Pacific.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced on Tuesday that 10% tariffs on certain popular consumer items — including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, computer monitors and some toys, shoes and clothing — will be postponed until Dec. 15.

'What we've done is we've delayed it, so they they[sic] won't be relevant to the Christmas shopping season,' President Trump told reporters.

I guess it really is easy to win a trade war: just saber-rattle but never actually do things.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 19, @12:45PM (2 children)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 19, @12:45PM (#882081) Journal

    Good way to hurt China: let Americans buy the products they want when they want it, THEN impose tariffs.

    Chinese companies lose profits and beg the Chinese government to bend to Trumps will and..... waaaaait a second....

    ....what?

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 19, @12:53PM

      by c0lo (156) on Monday August 19, @12:53PM (#882084)

      Note: Christmas precedes new Chinese year

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @01:04PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @01:04PM (#882093)

      Trump is some kind of media manipulating genius. In their TDS fever to blame him for anything that sounds bad, they have handed him a stock market manipulation tool like the world has never seen. All he has to do is tweet something positive or make token gestures like this to pump the stock market 1-2% at will now. For some reason this power has not been diminishing with each use like I expected either.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @12:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @12:49PM (#882082)

    (get a load of this asshole that thinks he's a "US manufacturer" because he slaps his logo on Chinese-made products)

    https://www.instagram.com/p/B0pfZumHy95/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [instagram.com]

    ORANGE MAN BAD.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @12:57PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @12:57PM (#882088)

    I love how this quote so easily outs people as fake news believers. It is like telling people we can safely ignore your low information opinion.

    Look up the complete quote.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @01:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @01:03PM (#882091)

      But hey, aren't you just a believer of alternative truths anyways, so if you think there's a problem with the "quote" then just think it's alternative truth. Biatch.

