The Trump administration is postponing some of its new tariffs on Chinese imports — a significant retreat in the trade war that has rattled financial markets on both sides of the Pacific.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced on Tuesday that 10% tariffs on certain popular consumer items — including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, computer monitors and some toys, shoes and clothing — will be postponed until Dec. 15.
'What we've done is we've delayed it, so they they[sic] won't be relevant to the Christmas shopping season,' President Trump told reporters.
I guess it really is easy to win a trade war: just saber-rattle but never actually do things.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 19, @12:45PM (2 children)
Good way to hurt China: let Americans buy the products they want when they want it, THEN impose tariffs.
Chinese companies lose profits and beg the Chinese government to bend to Trumps will and..... waaaaait a second....
....what?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 19, @12:53PM
Note: Christmas precedes new Chinese year
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @01:04PM
Trump is some kind of media manipulating genius. In their TDS fever to blame him for anything that sounds bad, they have handed him a stock market manipulation tool like the world has never seen. All he has to do is tweet something positive or make token gestures like this to pump the stock market 1-2% at will now. For some reason this power has not been diminishing with each use like I expected either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @12:49PM
(get a load of this asshole that thinks he's a "US manufacturer" because he slaps his logo on Chinese-made products)
https://www.instagram.com/p/B0pfZumHy95/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [instagram.com]
ORANGE MAN BAD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @12:57PM (1 child)
I love how this quote so easily outs people as fake news believers. It is like telling people we can safely ignore your low information opinion.
Look up the complete quote.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @01:03PM
But hey, aren't you just a believer of alternative truths anyways, so if you think there's a problem with the "quote" then just think it's alternative truth. Biatch.