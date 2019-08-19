from the just-sleeping dept.
A submission from an AC prompted the following.
Pipedot (https://pipedot.org/) was another reaction to Slashdot Beta but didn't get going as quickly as SN. Nevertheless Bryan, the owner, created a useful site with nice features like the "Feed" page for RSS reading.
Last Thursday Aug 15, the site started sending out 502 codes in response to any attempts at access and it remained like that for a short while. We have seen no explanation regarding the outage. However, at the time of this story's writing, the site is back online again.
Pipedot is not currently accepting new stories and hasn't published one since 2017, but it hasn't gone away. Those running the site believe that it didn't justify the level of effort to keep pushing out stories when they were really competing with other Slashdot alternatives, including ourselves. But, recognising that things can change, the site is still 'live' and ready to go if needed. It provides a very useful RSS feed which is available for anyone to use and it provides a lot of useful material for potential submissions.
We have a good and friendly relationship with Pipedot and we are very happy to cooperate with them, especially as we did in the first year or two after Slashdot Beta. It is also reassuring to know that, if something unexpected happens to our own site, it would only be a matter of days before an alternative site could be up and running. We are pleased to discover that last weeks event was only a temporary blip and not a sign that Pipedot was going away. We wish them every success for the future.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 19, @03:35PM
I looked in there a week ago? maybe two? and saw the old stories and wondered why they were still keeping the site up.
Nice to see the will is there if not the ....strength?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 19, @03:45PM
If SN were to go away it is hard to imagine how many people would have to get back to work.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ealbers on Monday August 19, @03:56PM (3 children)
Come on, 3 sites is more than doable, SN,slashdot and pipedot, if we visit and post, it'll come alive.
I rotate between SN and slashdot already, I've just resisted and will check pipedot in the sequence each day
(Score: 2, Funny) by bryn on Monday August 19, @04:01PM
Went to check the site out, checked for my username and found I had registered back in 2014! Didn't even know the site existed... :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @05:16PM (1 child)
I noticed Slashdot does not allow anonymous posts anymore though.
(Score: 2) by VanessaE on Monday August 19, @06:36PM
It does, only if you're logged-in. Good way to beat 99% of trolls/spam.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday August 19, @04:22PM
I looked in on Pipedot once. It was in the few chaotic weeks of Beta. Of course I wished them well. But in the end it's who puts in the time to start a new thing. For all the uncertainty in the early weeks of SN, enough people put in enough time to create something new.
SN is not as big as /. It may never be as big as /. But it's a thing in its own right as long as enough Soylentils put in enough time to code, edit, submit, and comment.
Put in the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @04:40PM (1 child)
How is no one noticing that SN went down at the same time? https://soylentnews.org/meta/article.pl?sid=19/08/15/1341210 [soylentnews.org]
Really, is the attention span around here so short?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 19, @05:19PM
Well, SOMEONE has to start new conspiracy theories. I guess it's your job, this month.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday August 19, @05:23PM (3 children)
They have not published a new story since 2017. With the idea that the RSS feed is based on stories, how useful is an RSS feed that has not been updated in 2 years?
(Score: 2) by bryan on Monday August 19, @06:13PM (1 child)
RSS feeds from other sites. I experimented with a "Homepage" similar to the defunct iGoogle [wikipedia.org] or ad-supported Protopage [wikipedia.org] where you can show a compact view of a dozen or so of your favorite feeds on one page. Then I tried a "Reader" interface similar to the also defunct Google Reader [wikipedia.org] but I never really optimized the database accesses (so the interface is unfortunately rather slow.)
As an example, my homepage currently shows the most recent articles on the news sites I like to visit. Or I can browse all their articles on the site, such as the feeds for Anandtech [pipedot.org] and Ars Technica [pipedot.org].
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Monday August 19, @06:52PM
What about Feedly [feedly.com]?
That's what I use to keep track of SoylentNews, comics, and various other news sites and blogs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @06:15PM
The feed seems to aggregate other sources? http://pipedot.org/feed/ [pipedot.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @05:42PM (2 children)
Pipedot was up first, but Bryan was a backroom coder rather than the very active-in-comparison chat group behind this site. And that, my friends, is why Ken Olsen and DEC failed. Lack of marketing.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday August 19, @06:21PM (1 child)
Well, some of the "marketing" was rather vile. E.g. at one point they were the only source from which you could buy DEC formatted floppies. I'm not sure if those were hard formatted floppies or not (i.e., part of the formatting depended on the holes punched in around the center), that *could* have been Wang. But that was sufficient that I decided that I'd rather deal with someone else. Even Apple was better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @06:43PM
Not hard-sectored floppies. The difficulty was that they crammed 10 sectors on a track, so formatting a disk required tighter speed tolerance than the drives they shipped to customers. This was the RX50, single-sided double density 5.25". The drives were built as a pair; you flipped the disks from the top drive to the bottom. This allowed two drives to be built with no more hardware than a normal double-sided drive (both drives ran off the same spindle motor, heads for both drives were mounted in a single carriage between the drives, so seeking one drive would move the other). Eventually, someone wrote software to display the drive speed on a Rainbow so that you could tweak it into the range (there was a pot that affected the speed control) to allow formatting.
(Score: 2) by bryan on Monday August 19, @06:18PM
Before I left for vacation last week, I turned off a few of my computers. Seems I turned off too many and accidentally turned off the backup computer that moves the database backups off the live site. After a few days, the untransfered backups exceeded the storage capacity of the live site and started to cause problems. Woops! Sorry for any inconvenience as the site was down on Friday-Saturday while I was traveling.
I'm looking at a few changes to the backup process that should prevent these types of problems in the future.