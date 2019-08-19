from the jam-this! dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Why the Navy Is Relying on WWII-Era Communications
The U.S. Navy, anticipating a future when a high-tech enemy could read its electronic communications, is going back to a hack-proof means of sending messages between ships: bean bags. Weighted bags with messages inside are passed among ships at sea by helicopters.
In a future conflict with a tech-savvy opponent, the U.S. military could discover even its most advanced, secure communications penetrated by the enemy. Secure digital messaging, voice communications, video conferencing, and even chats could be intercepted and decrypted for its intelligence value. This could give enemy forces an unimaginable advantage, seemingly predicting the moves and actions of the fleets at sea with uncanny accuracy.
Last week, a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter delivered a message from the commander of an amphibious squadron to the captain of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer. The helicopter didn’t even land to deliver it, dropping it from a hovering position before flying away. The message was contained in a bean bag dropped on the Boxer’s flight deck.
The bean bag system, as Military.com explains it, is nearly eight decades old. The system dates back to April 1942, when a SBD Dauntless dive bomber assigned to the USS Enterprise was flying a scouting mission ahead of the USS Hornet. Hornet, about to launch sixteen B-25 Mitchell bombers on a raid against Japan, was traveling in extreme secrecy to preserve the element of surprise. The Dauntless pilot encountered a Japanese civilian ship and, fearing he had been spotted, dropped a message in a bean bag on the deck of Hornet.
[...] Bean bags aren’t the only old tech the Navy is bringing back. In 2016, NPR reported that the service was reintroducing sextants as a navigational tool for officers. The U.S. armed services are heavily reliant on the satellite-based Global Positioning System for navigation, making jamming or spoofing GPS signals a major priority for adversaries. If they’re successful, the military must be able to navigate from Point A to Point B the old fashioned way—by sextant if necessary.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @05:07PM (1 child)
They should use the Celtic Cross (+ an accurate alamanac) used by the ancient Egyptians to find the longitude:
http://rexresearch.com/millercelt/millercelt.htm [rexresearch.com]
http://viewzone.com/crichton.html [viewzone.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 19, @06:25PM
They could use LORAN.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 19, @05:13PM (5 children)
It's all about security and reliability. For every degree of complexity, you add ten degrees of vulnerability. For every ounce of hands-on control you remove, you gain a pound of unreliability. It's the same reason the Army resisted radio, and maintained landlines for so long - landlines have to be physically located, and then tapped, before communications are compromised. Any radio can be triangulated, as soon as it fires up. Given enough time, any encryption can be broken. Radio is not secure.
Pretty much every author who has explored futuristic warfare has agreed on the vulnerability of satellites. The moment one side decides that the satellites puts him at a disadvantage, those satellites are coming down. They're easy to track, and they have no defenses.
Surface-based navigation aids aren't much better. Again, anything that transmits can be triangulated, and targeted.
It is past time that the Navy get back to basics, and stop dreaming of ultimate weapons and such silly whale shit. Men win wars, and men lose wars. You train the men to win, or you lose, it's really that simple. You can bet both cheeks of your ass that the Chinese (our most likely opponents in any near to mid term future war) are training their midshipmen to use centuries old technology. Alright, so beanbags may not be centuries old, but it is safe and reliable, so they are using it. Guarandamnteed!
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @05:23PM
"Superiority" by Arthur C Clarke:
http://www.mayofamily.com/RLM/txt_Clarke_Superiority.html [mayofamily.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 19, @05:59PM (3 children)
I find quite the opposite: things I have automated perform "in the wild" pretty much as they do at my desk.
However, HIL (Human In the Loop) systems tend to demonstrate all kinds of novel, unanticipated behavior after leaving the development zone.
On a system as large as a fleet of ships, your HIL elements need to be highly trained, ready with redundant replacements, vigilantly monitored and yanked offline at the first sign of unreliability.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 19, @06:17PM (2 children)
True - as far as it goes. But, you have to admit that when the HIL bangs his head, or even his knuckles, once or twice, he moans, and complains, until someone gives him some attention, and corrects whatever his problem is. The robot? It will smash itself into an immovable object twenty thousand times, unless the HIL happens to notice that the robot is wrecking itself.
I have sung the praises of robotics in the past. A robot doesn't get tired, or come to work pissed off at the spouse, or get high, or come to work drunk. The number of crashed molds in our plant has fallen dramatically since the robots were installed. But - robots DO crash, and they seldom alarm out, calling attention to themselves. (That last is a human fault, I think - the automation guy should be able to set up some alarms.)
So, six of one, half a dozen of the other.
However, in combat situations, you most definitely WANT your attention drawn to details that a robot may not notice. Humans are essential in maintaining a ship's combat readiness, because no programmer is god-like enough to anticipate every potential problem. In fact, I don't think that even the god of war could program good enough for a ship, or an infantry squad, or much of anything in warfare.
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday August 19, @06:38PM
Yup! Modern tech can be great: but if one EMP can take it all out and your ships have no fall-back tech (or it does, but your crew can't even use a fecking sextant let alone steer a ship manually or fire weapons on target manually), you. are. fucked.
So yeah...new tech good. Old tech good if crew is trained. If not, the enemy could leave your ship as helpless as a sinking dinghy.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 19, @06:42PM
Yeah, that's got a lot to do with design and management philosophy. When the engineers come to management and say: "You know that new $20M robotic system that's $5M over budget already? Yeah, ummm.... we've identified some failure modes that we could monitor and give early warning of component wear and probable impending failure. It's really cheap, only another $2M for the install, and it should reduce line-down time by more than 50% in the future, but... it will delay initial launch by another 5-6 weeks at least..."
My personal favorite, and current daily grind, is the immutable launch date - set with total disregard for input from the implementing engineers, as if schedule estimates are a negotiation like the price of soybeans. So, after the arbitrary deadline has already passed, a slow trickle of "new feature requirements" starts to flow... Didn't want to freak anybody out before the deadline, but since YOU are late already...
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday August 19, @05:16PM (3 children)
To err is human... To really fsck things up requires a computer.
This is a good idea, Not only does it give them a backup in case of computer failure (or compromised computers) It gives them a way to think outside the box on how to get things done.
It similar to why people learn how to do math without a calculator... so that you can do it when you do not have a calculator.
Without learning other ways, how many people would give up even trying to communicate if a transmitter was broken/destroyed?
M.R.W.A. - Make Racism Wrong Again
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @06:02PM (2 children)
What's the bandwidth of signal flags?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 19, @06:25PM (1 child)
What about using hand held point to point laser communicators. They never are and never were connected to a net. While "high tech", there isn't much of anything on one to hack. Unless you make it digital and add encryption.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @06:30PM
High end surveillance might still intercept laser comms, people have made some crazy tech to extract data. Also line of sight can be tricky especially on water.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 19, @05:35PM
I wonder if our current CinC has had any input on the "are you really sure your systems won't be HAX0RED?" Seems like the kind of obtuse question he's good at asking, and in this case I think we're better off for whoever has asked it having done so.
Still, I'd love to see the drill when an aircraft carrier is navigated into New York harbor with zero electronic navigation aides... that's gonna require the dress-browns on the bridge.