from the Ok-is-not-okay dept.
On Sunday a funeral was held in Iceland to commemorate Okjokull, what was once a vast glacier, reports the Associated Press. It was estimated to span 15 square miles (38 square kilometers) in 1901. It now takes up less than half a square mile (under 1 square kilometer), according to NASA's Earth Observatory.
Icelandic geologist Oddur Sigurðsson presented to the audience, which included Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson and around 100 others, a death certificate for Okjokull. In a symbolic move, a plaque was planted with a message to future generations. It reads:
"Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier. In the next 200 years all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path. This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it."
The funeral is actually a few years late, as Okjokull lost its glacier status in 2014. Since jokull is Icelandic for volcano, the former glacier now just goes by Ok -- named after the volcano it rested atop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @06:39PM (3 children)
So you had a glacier born sometime around 1300 during the Wolf Minimum that lost a bit and then grew even more during the Spörer, Maunder, and Dalton minimums, then melted as we hit the modern maximum.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_cycle#/media/File:Carbon14_with_activity_labels.svg [wikipedia.org]
Damn you Sol!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @06:43PM
Don't blame the Sun. Earth is an opt-in subscriber to the Sun's energy. If Earth isn't happy with its decision it can go hang out with its buddies Neptune and Uranus as they check out the view while looking up Saturn's rings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @06:49PM
No, you did it by driving to work today.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday August 19, @06:49PM
Ah yes, a recurring 12 year cycle is definitely responsible for this 700 year trend!
Every even 6 years: The solar maxima is going to disprove global warming!
Every odd 6 years: The solar minima is going to disprove global warming!
I'm sure THIS TIME it'll totally pan out for you!