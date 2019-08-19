from the '0'-days-since-our-last-measles dept.
UK steps up fight after losing 'measles-free' status
The United Kingdom says it will take steps to halt the spread of misinformation about vaccines as a result of losing its "measles-free" status after the highly infectious disease was declared eliminated in the country three years ago.
Measles, which is almost entirely preventable with two doses of vaccine, is making a comeback globally. In the first half of the year, there have been almost three times as many cases as the same time last year. Cases globally are at the highest level since 2006, according to the World Health Organization.
"After a period of progress where we were once able to declare Britain measles free, we've now seen hundreds of cases of measles in the UK this year. One case of this horrible disease is too many, and I am determined to step up our efforts to tackle its spread," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
UK's Johnson slams 'mumbo-jumbo' about vaccines after measles rates rise
"The UK generally has a great record on fighting measles, but for the first time we're suddenly going in the wrong direction," Johnson said on a visit to a hospital in Truro, south-west England. "I'm afraid people have just been listening to that superstitious mumbo-jumbo on the internet, all that anti-vax stuff, and thinking that the MMR vaccine is a bad idea. That's wrong, please get your kids vaccinated."
See also: UK to pressure social media companies to fight anti-vax info
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @11:43PM
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 19, @11:43PM
There is a huge group of adults in the west whose immunity has waned because they were vaccinated instead of getting a mild illness as a child. The problems these people have caused us is enormous. We need to eradicate measles worldwide before the honeymoon period ends or it is going to be bad. Imagine hundreds of millions of adults too sick to work at the same time bad.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 20, @12:10AM (1 child)
We can be quite certain that immigration has had nothing to do with the problem. After all, we're already certain that the immigration of Euros had nothing to do with the repeated decimation of Native American populations, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @12:37AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @12:21AM
