The bitcoin scam worked — almost too well. In 2012, back when almost no one had heard of the digital coin, he’d started modestly, asking people he found on the dark web for $200 or $300 worth of bitcoin as a way to test out his investment scheme. He told them he could exploit the then huge price differences between various bitcoin exchanges and promised huge rewards. But once they sent the funds, he vanished into the ether to find his next stooge.
There was a certain genius criminal irony to it: He would hype an untraceable anonymous digital currency, then get paid in it.
[...] But he had a problem. It was getting harder to turn the most overhyped currency since the tulip into actual cash.
[...] All of this means that people like our guy who are very rich on paper (or, more accurately, on the blockchain) must devise highly complex methods to convert their ill-gotten gains, or risk losing quite a bit of value, said Tom Robinson, co-founder of the blockchain analytics company Elliptic. “Funds from illicit activities are just lying dormant, and they are waiting to find effective means of cashing out,” he said.
Yet if we know anything about criminals, it’s that they’re resourceful. As financial institutions and regulators the world over grapple with bitcoin’s adaptation to mainstream use, some of these criminals have devised ingenious hacks for converting their money; still others are turning to alternative coins as they seek greater privacy for their transactions and to stay ahead of the law.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 20, @04:10AM
Donate to political campaigns, PACs, etc... and buy yourself a congress person.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @04:10AM (2 children)
I just saw my sub get put in the queue and then removed. This fake news crap meant to scam the reader gets posted instead. Good luck!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @04:19AM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 20, @04:30AM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @04:32AM
You're forever identified in the public ledger with your wallet ID.
Bitcoin is probably the biggest gift to law enforcement. Expect more arrests.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday August 20, @04:46AM
If the Bitcoin is a real currency, like its proponents make it out to be, the criminals don't need to convert it to "actual cash": they're already rich in a real money that has real value!
Or maybe Bitcoin is nothing more than pretend money? Could it be?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @05:07AM
