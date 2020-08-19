In a post to the "Nmap Announce" mailing list, developer Gordon Lyon announced the release of Nmap 7.80 while attending the DEF CON security conference.

"I'm here in Las Vegas for Defcon and delighted to release Nmap 7.80. It's the first formal Nmap release in more than a year, and I hope you find it worth the wait!"

With this release, Nmap is updated to version 7.80 and contains numerous improvements to the Npacp packet capture library, which provides better support for Windows 10 compared to the previous Winpcap library.

[...] Also included in Nmap 7.80 are eleven additional Nmap Scripting Engine (NSE) scripts that were contributed by 8 different authors.