Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Nmap 7.80 DEF CON Release: First Stable Version in Over a Year

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 20, @08:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the ndeed dept.
Security

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow7671

Nmap 7.80 DEF CON Release: First Stable Version in Over a Year

In a post to the "Nmap Announce" mailing list, developer Gordon Lyon announced the release of Nmap 7.80 while attending the DEF CON security conference.

"I'm here in Las Vegas for Defcon and delighted to release Nmap 7.80.  It's the first formal Nmap release in more than a year, and I hope you find it worth the wait!"

With this release, Nmap is updated to version 7.80 and contains numerous improvements to the Npacp packet capture library, which provides better support for Windows 10 compared to the previous Winpcap library.

[...] Also included in Nmap 7.80 are eleven additional Nmap Scripting Engine (NSE) scripts that were contributed by 8 different authors.

Original Submission


«  Black Hole Detected Gobbling a Neutron Star
Nmap 7.80 DEF CON Release: First Stable Version in Over a Year | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.