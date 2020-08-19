Is 2019 the right year to buy into VR?

My simple, biased answer is "yes," and that's largely because the Oculus Quest has finally nailed the top-to-bottom "welcome to VR" experience. From first-time setup to basic-use tutorials to app purchases to general gameplay, this system has enough that I can hand a new bundle to a tech-fluent person and not feel like I need to hang out and coach them through the rough bits.