As part of Gaming Week, we wanted to resurface our definitive guide to the state of VR in 2019, which was published earlier this year in June 2019.
Is 2019 the right year to buy into VR?
My simple, biased answer is "yes," and that's largely because the Oculus Quest has finally nailed the top-to-bottom "welcome to VR" experience. From first-time setup to basic-use tutorials to app purchases to general gameplay, this system has enough that I can hand a new bundle to a tech-fluent person and not feel like I need to hang out and coach them through the rough bits.
I've greatly enjoyed my HTC Vive VR headset and wouldn't recommend the Oculus Quest due to it's limitations + Facebook phone home. What has your experience been?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 20, @11:05PM
The Valve Index seems like a step in the right direction. Dual screens, wider FOV, higher Hz. These will improve over time, and there will be bigger advancements that lower the headset mass and reduce eye strain. And we could see petaflops performance in standalone headsets if 3DSoC takes off.
The problem right now is content. VR mode needs to be more than an afterthought in games, and there needs to be a lot of 360-degree or 180-degree video content. Smartphones would be a good way to capture 180-degree video, but there aren't any available that I know of. They need to have at least two cameras spaced like eyes [google.com].
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday August 20, @11:07PM
Anything that requires a Facebook account is dead-on-arrival to me, regardless of technical merits.