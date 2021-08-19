Warner Brothers has just announced plans to make a fourth installment in the iconic world of The Matrix.

Lana Wachowski—the co-creator of the record-breaking and genre-defining world of "The Matrix"—is set to write, direct and produce an all-new film, returning audiences to the reality-bending universe. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will star in the film, reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film. The announcement was made today by Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

There are almost no details yet on the film which will follow nearly twenty years after the first three films "The Matrix", "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" beyond the fact that filming is set to begin in early 2020.