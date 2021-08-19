Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

$11M Email Scam at Caterpillar Pinned to Nigerian Businessman

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 21, @06:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the from-butterfly-to-caterpillar dept.
Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow2718

A Nigerian national that was on Forbes' list of the most promising entrepreneurs in Africa stands accused of business email compromise fraud that stole $11 million from one victim alone.

Obinwanne Okeke is the founder of Invictus Group, involved in construction, agriculture, oil and gas, telecoms and real estate, according. In 2016, Forbes added him to its "Africa's 30 under 30" young business owners.

Fast forward three years later, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issues an arrest warrant in Okeke's name for alleged conspiracies to commit computer and wire fraud.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/11m-email-scam-at-caterpillar-pinned-to-nigerian-businessman/

Original Submission


«  Astronomers Discover A Massive Super-Jupiter Hiding Around Nearby Star
$11M Email Scam at Caterpillar Pinned to Nigerian Businessman | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.