A Nigerian national that was on Forbes' list of the most promising entrepreneurs in Africa stands accused of business email compromise fraud that stole $11 million from one victim alone.

Obinwanne Okeke is the founder of Invictus Group, involved in construction, agriculture, oil and gas, telecoms and real estate, according. In 2016, Forbes added him to its "Africa's 30 under 30" young business owners.

Fast forward three years later, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issues an arrest warrant in Okeke's name for alleged conspiracies to commit computer and wire fraud.