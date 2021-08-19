Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

RIP Danny Cohen: The Computer Scientist Who Gave World Endianness Meets His End Aged 81

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 21, @09:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the met-his-endian dept.
Software

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

RIP Danny Cohen: The computer scientist who gave world endianness meets his end aged 81

The computer scientist who created the first visual flight simulator, gave us the compsci concept of endianness and whose pioneering work blazed a trail for modern VOIP services has died at the age of 81.

Dr Danny Cohen worked on one of the first ever computer-based flight simulations in the early 1970s, an era where most think of computing as something that was still reliant on punch cards instead of advanced graphics processing and display technologies.

In addition, Cohen gave us the compsci notion of endianness and developed some of the first clustered computing deployments – paving the way for modern cloud technology.

The flight simulator created by the Israeli-born mathematician is very basic by modern standards but wouldn't be bested by generally available software until the advent of home gaming consoles more than a decade later.

What made his flight sim achievements even more remarkable was that it wasn't until after he developed the simulator that Cohen learned to fly in real life, as he toldWired in a 2012 interview.

Cohen also carried out some early work on what he described as "digital voice teleconferencing" in 1978, as this Youtube video published from an account seemingly in Cohen's name sets out.

[...] The Internet Hall of Fame inducted him into their ranks in 2012, recognising him as a pioneer.

[...] Danny Cohen, computer scientist. 9 December 1937 – 12 August 2019.

Original Submission


«  Webmin Backdoored for Over a Year
RIP Danny Cohen: The Computer Scientist Who Gave World Endianness Meets His End Aged 81 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.