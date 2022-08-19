from the you-scratch-my-back-and-I'll-scratch-yours dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3196
Hundreds of extreme self-citing scientists revealed in new database
The world's most-cited researchers, according to newly released data, are a curiously eclectic bunch. Nobel laureates and eminent polymaths rub shoulders with less familiar names, such as Sundarapandian Vaidyanathan from Chennai in India. What leaps out about Vaidyanathan and hundreds of other researchers is that many of the citations to their work come from their own papers, or from those of their co-authors.
Vaidyanathan, a computer scientist at the Vel Tech R&D Institute of Technology, a privately run institute, is an extreme example: he has received 94% of his citations from himself or his co-authors up to 2017, according to a study in PLoS Biology this month. He is not alone. The data set, which lists around 100,000 researchers, shows that at least 250 scientists have amassed more than 50% of their citations from themselves or their co-authors, while the median self-citation rate is 12.7%.
The study could help to flag potential extreme self-promoters, and possibly 'citation farms', in which clusters of scientists massively cite each other, say the researchers. "I think that self-citation farms are far more common than we believe," says John Ioannidis, a physician at Stanford University in California who specializes in meta-science — the study of how science is done — and who led the work. "Those with greater than 25% self-citation are not necessarily engaging in unethical behaviour, but closer scrutiny may be needed," he says.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday August 22, @02:19PM
There's no objective way of determining the performance of academics. Tracking citations has been one way of attempting this, but like all other attempts to track people via metrics (e.g. evaluating coders via lines of code written), it doesn't work because academics are smart enough to figure out how to make the metric say what they want.
One reason there's no objective way of determining performance is that very useful and creative research might not make a huge splash right away but slowly over time become important, while well-hyped but useless research involving some celebrity in the field might attract a lot of attention but ultimately be unimportant. That's one of many reasons neither human institutions nor metrics have been consistently able to tell the difference between an actual crackpot and a shunned researcher who happens to be right but won't be corroborated for decades or even centuries.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"