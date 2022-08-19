from the hickory-dickory dept.
Chicago Police Department Piloting Samsung DeX in Vehicle
Chicago Police Department is rolling out a pilot of Samsung's DeX in Vehicle solution, providing officers the ability to dock their Galaxy smartphones and access policing applications on a dash-mounted display and keyboard.
The mobile-first initiative, announced at a press conference on August 21, aims to leverage the power of officer smartphones to streamline in-vehicle computing access. Officers participating in the pilot will be able to access computer-aided dispatch and other Chicago Police Department systems to conduct background checks and complete reports. Photo and video evidence captured on the smartphone will also be immediately accessible to attach to reports. The initial pilot will roll out for CPD's 11th district.
See also: Living up to the promise of Continuum for Windows Phone, Samsung Dex makes its way into police cars
Related: Samsung to Give Linux Desktop Experience to Smartphone Users
Samsung Shows Off Linux Desktops on Galaxy 8 Smartphone
Samsung has announced a new app called Linux on Galaxy that works with its DeX docking station to bring a full Linux desktop experience to Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone users.
Comments from IDC sounded skeptical saying the concept is "interesting at best", but "the No. 1 challenge is that there is no public infrastructure for where you can dock your phone, other than in your home or office... Where you really would like to have that is at a hotel, at an airport, etc."
Samsung is touting their DeX environment as "supremely better than all the earlier attempts to have a smartphone docking into a big screen".
Ubuntu--all of it--running Eclipse on a phone, and a DeX dock
Video Samsung's shown a little more of its plans to run fully-fledged Linux desktops on its 8-series Galaxy smartmobes.
Samsung teased the idea of Linux on its flagship phones in October 2017, promising that Linux would run in your hand or, if you use its DeX dock, in full desktop mode on a monitor. Now it's released [a video] to show off its idea.
Described as a "Concept Demo", the vid has a couple of interesting moments.
The first comes at the 12 second mark, after the "Linux on Galaxy" app has been run. At this point we see Ubuntu 16 listed, along with a plus sign to add other OSes to the app. This appears to make good on Samsung's promise that you'll be able to have multiple OSes in your Galaxy.
Not long after the app boots, an Ubuntu desktop duly appears and runs Eclipse [the FOSS integrated development environment].
In its original announcement of Linux on Galaxy, Samsung said it was aimed at developers wanting Linux wherever they may roam, on the off-chance they feel like doing a spot of coding on a very small screen. At 1:09 in the video below, the company puts some meat on those bones by suggesting Linux on a smartphone means developers can "use classic IDE desktop IDE for native ARM development."
Which sounds a bit more like it as The Register can imagine developers using a handset to test an app and tweaking it on the run, popping a phone in and out of a dock when a proper look at the code is required
Samsung's still not saying when Linux on Galaxy will debut, but at least now we know it's more than[sic] advanced than mere announcementware. The company's still offering the chance to sign up for more info about the tool, here.
Previous: Samsung to Give Linux Desktop Experience to Smartphone Users
