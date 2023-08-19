from the getting-power-from-the-source dept.
Employees Connect Ukranian Nuclear Plant to the Internet to Mine Cryptocurrency:
According to authorities, the incident took place in July at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, located near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, in southern Ukraine.
It's unknown how the scheme was discovered, but on July 10 the SBU raided the nuclear power plant, from where it seized computers and equipment specifically built for mining cryptocurrency.
This equipment was found in the power plant's administration offices, and not on its industrial network.
Confiscated equipment included two metal cases containing basic computer parts, but with additional power supplies, coolers, and video cards. According to court documents [1, 2], one case held six Radeon RX 470 GPU video cards, and the second five.
Further, the SBU also found and seized additional equipment[1, 2] that looked like mining rigs in the building used as barracks by a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, tasked with guarding the power plant.
Several employees have been charged for their involvement in the scheme, but not yet arrested. It's unclear if any military staff was charged.
Officials believe the suspects attempted their scheme because of a recent spike in cryptocurrency trading prices, after a long period during which they fell.
Ukrainian news site UNIAN first reported the investigation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 23, @03:54AM
I just can't get my head around the fact that there are still some people that cling desperately to the completely delusional belief that uranium-fission reactors can ever be made safe, with enough technology.
Read my lips: You can't fix stupid. Period. No amount of technology, education, or even magic or divine intervention is ever going to change that. As long as there will be humans on this Earth, there will be stupid, clueless idiots, and corrupt, disgusting psychopaths.
The only sensible thing to do is to choose a technology that, by design, will have minimal impact when it does eventually fail catastrophically.
For example: Wind turbine fails catastrophically. Worst case scenario: A few cows get beheaded. Maybe.
Uranium-fission reactor fails catastrophically. Worst case scenario: Dozen of immediate deaths, hundreds of others die a slow, grewsome death. Thousands of people are displaced; they lose everything, entire communities are destroyed. Thousands of square miles are rendered uninhabitable for tens of thousands of years.
Choose your pain.