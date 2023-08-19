from the that's-a-lot-of-gas dept.
Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years
A former Walt Disney Co. accountant says she has filed a series of whistleblower tips with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the company has materially overstated revenue for years.
Sandra Kuba, formerly a senior financial analyst in Disney's revenue-operations department who worked for the company for 18 years, alleges that employees working in the parks-and-resorts business segment systematically overstated revenue by billions of dollars by exploiting weaknesses in the company's accounting software.
[...] A Disney spokesperson said the company had reviewed the whistleblower's claims and found that they were "utterly without merit."
Kuba's whistleblower filings, which have been reviewed by MarketWatch, outline several ways employees allegedly boosted revenue, including recording fictitious revenue for complimentary golf rounds or for free guest promotions. Another alleged action Kuba described in her SEC filing involved recording revenue for $500 gift cards at their face value even when guests paid a discounted rate of $395.
[...] Kuba's filing alleges that flaws in the accounting software made the manipulation difficult to trace, though the consequences could be significant. In just one financial year, 2008-09, Disney's annual revenue could have been overstated by as much as $6 billion, Kuba's whistleblower filing alleges. The parks-and-resorts business segment reported total revenue of $10.6 billion in 2009, according to its annual report filed with the SEC.
Also at Deadline and Bloomberg.
Related: Disney Asks Employees to Contribute Towards DisneyPAC, TPP
Disney to Buy 21st Century Fox Assets for $52.4 Billion in Historic Hollywood Merger
Disney May Be Trying to Buy More of Hulu From AT&T's WarnerMedia
Related Stories
The Walt Disney Company has a reputation for lobbying hard on copyright issues. The 1998 copyright extension has even been dubbed the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act” by activists like Lawrence Lessig that have worked to reform copyright laws.
This year, the company is turning to its employees to fund some of that battle. Disney CEO Bob Iger has sent a letter to the company’s employees, asking for them to open their hearts—and their wallets—to the company’s political action committee, DisneyPAC.
In the letter, which was provided to Ars by a Disney employee, Iger tells workers about his company's recent intellectual property victories, including stronger IP protections in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a Supreme Court victory that destroyed Aereo, and continued vigilance about the "state of copyright law in the digital environment." It also mentions that Disney is seeking an opening to lower the corporate tax rate.
Specific points:
- This is apparently common.
- Disney even offers automatic deduction from your payroll; how thoughtful!
- Legally, this isn't supposed to affect you and your employment (not provably, at least).
This is kind of ridiculous.
The Walt Disney Co. has set a $52.4 billion, all-stock deal to acquire 20th Century Fox and other entertainment and sports assets from Rupert Murdoch's empire. The deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox marks a historic union of Hollywood heavyweights and a bid by Disney to bolster its core TV and film businesses against an onslaught of new competitors in the content arena.
Disney is betting on an ambitious purchase of a sizable chunk of 21st Century Fox, hoping that more cable networks, production studios and other properties will buoy it into the future as it dives into the direct-to-consumer streaming distribution business with sports and entertainment services planned to launch in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/disney-fox-merger-deal-52-4-billion-merger-1202631242/
Also at The NYTimes, The Verge, and the The LATimes
CNet:
Disney is holding talks with AT&T to buy the 10 percent stake in the streaming service that the carrier holds through its WarnerMedia unit, according to a report by Variety, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the discussions.
That raises the potential of Disney controlling 70 percent of Hulu, up from its current 30 percent stake, and it would leave Comcast as the only other owner.
Is Disney pre-emptively positioning to kill a rival to its soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service, or does it intend to compete with itself?