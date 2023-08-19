from the cue-music:-"I-always-feel-that-somebody's-watching-me" dept.
Mercedes spies on drivers by secretly installing tracking devices in cars and passing information to
Mercedes has sparked a privacy row by admitting it spies on drivers with tracking devices covertly installed in its cars. The secret sensors, fitted to all new and used motors sold by the firm's dealers, pinpoint the vehicle's exact location.
The firm sold more than 170,000 new cars in Britain alone last year. Mercedes will not say how long it has used the sensors. And it insists they are only activated in "extreme circumstances" — when finance customers have defaulted on their payments.
But it admits sharing car owner information and vehicle location details with third-party bailiffs and recovery firms who repossess the cars.
Mercedes-Benz Tracking Down Customer Cars For Repossession: Report
British publication The Sun, a sometimes terrible and occasionally entertaining tabloid across the pond, is reporting that concerns are boiling among human rights groups, former government ministers, and some legal experts about Mercedes-Benz using vehicle location data to track down customers who default on their finance program payments.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 23, @06:54PM (1 child)
Does this mean that if I find the tracker, I can disable it and then stop making payments?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 23, @07:04PM
As long as you do it in that order and not the reverse order.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 23, @07:03PM
I thinks the word you is looking for is "Selling".
How large of a payment is required in order for the circumstances to qualify as "extreme" ?
How large of a check is the answer to your question again?
something, something, about a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard.”
Questions: Is this tracking equipment removed if the buyer does not lease or finance the vehicle? Is this equipment removed once the debt is paid?
A spokesdroid said that Mercedes is NOT trying to track the location of your vehicle. It is only trying to track the location of the left rear wheel well. Therefore customers should not need to have any concerns. Thank you.
