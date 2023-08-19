from the don't-say-surveillance dept.
Ring asks police not to tell public how its law enforcement backend works
Amazon's Ring line of consumer home surveillance products enjoys an extensive partnership with local police departments all over the country. Cops receive free product, extensive coaching, and pre-approved marketing lines, and Amazon gets access to your 911 data and gets to spread its network of security cameras all over the nation. According to a trio of new reports, though, the benefits to police go even further than was previously known—as long as they don't use the word "surveillance," that is.
Gizmodo on Monday published an email exchange between the chief of police in one New Jersey town and Ring showing that Ring edited out certain key terms of a draft press release before the town published it, as the company frequently does.
The town of Ewing, New Jersey, in March said it would be using Ring's Neighbors app. Neighbors does not require a Ring device to use; consumers who don't have footage to share can still view certain categories of crime reports in their area and contribute reports of their own, sort of like a Nextdoor on steroids.
Law enforcement has access to a companion portal that allows police to see an approximate map of active Ring cameras in a given area and request footage from them in the course of an investigation. The town also launched a subsidy program, giving up to 200 residents a $100 discount on the purchase of Ring security products. Members of the police department also received $50 discount vouchers for their own use.
The original draft press release, obtained by Gizmodo, showed that the town used one of Ring's pre-written press release templates and inserted a quote from the chief of police that read, in part, "Security cameras have been proven to be essential in deterring crime, and surveillance systems have assisted in closing cases that may have otherwise gone unsolved."
Ring approved a version with that sentence edited out, telling Ewing police the company avoids using the terms "surveillance" or "security cameras" because that might "confuse residents into thinking this program requires a Ring device or other system to participate or that it provides any sort of direct access to user devices and information."
Police may not be allowed to use the words "surveillance" or "security cameras" in their marketing copy, but another pair of new reports highlights the significant surveillance capabilities Ring-branded security cameras can provide to law enforcement.
Local police departments have asked Ring to share "names, home addresses, and email addresses" of everyone who purchases a subsidized Ring device, Vice Motherboard reported yesterday, with some apparent success.
Email exchanges and other documents Motherboard obtained from several localities show that in at least three cities, Ring had the capability to share a list of everyone who used a city subsidy to purchase a camera, theoretically to prevent homeowners from double-dipping.
In Arcadia, California, the company told city government that it would "provide the City with an address report for the products purchased in order to help the Arcadia Police Department track the location of Ring Video Doorbells and other Ring security camera equipment, and assess the level of community interest."
"We have names of all the people who purchased if you want to block these people," a Ring employee added in an email exchange with an Arcadia government employee. "We will match against names and emails of everyone who purchased at the event and prevent people from doubling up."
A spokesperson for Arcadia told Motherboard that the city did not request a registry, nor have one in its possession. Ring also told Motherboard it "does not provide, and has never provided, resident information to law enforcement or cities participating in Ring's subsidy match program" and said the statements Motherboard read were a "misrepresentation."
It's been a long time since I read 1984. Can someone remind me where this fits in? Because this type of shit means some of my neighbors may "accidentally" be surveilling others on our street.
As planned. We need privacy legislation soooo badly.
Unclear. Do you want to restrict the ability to record people out in public and anything seen from one's property, or restrict the ability of the police to get user data from Ring?
Well, to start out with if the cameras are on their property or in public space, generally speaking your neighbors can intentionally be surveilling whomever they please within plain view of the camera. It doesn't have to be an accident. You have no right of privacy as far as cameras placed on your neighbors property. At least some places. Other places (Illinois is one), you can video whatever you want but creating an audio recording without the other person's consent is considered eavesdropping. Yes, weird and it has an annoying way of protecting the corrupt. But that's the law.
From there, making money nothwithstanding, your neighbors may share that footage with whomever they please including the police.
That's pretty much always been the case.
The only thing that Ring adds is that *if you choose to opt-in* they will facilitate the process for you in sharing your camera's video it with the police. And also generally speaking, a business may share whatever records they want to share with the police. Their records are their records and don't belong to you, and they have the right to share them with police without a warrant. That said, prudent businesses don't share such information unless they are legally compelled to lest they be accused of being narcs. (Things like gun purchase registers and motel registers, that may be covered under law or things like your medical records which are confidential without appropriate authority to request them.)
That said, the U.S. it's not yet quite like the UK yet where the agencies themselves maintain public cameras for surveillance of the people. (Although monitoring traffic intersections is quite all right).
That man was prescient. That man saw this coming, a modern day Orwell.
Here is how Ring's law enforcement backend works:
1. You don't buy Ring products
2. No data is transmitted to Amazon to share with random third-parties
3. You live your best life
