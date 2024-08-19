19/08/24/0135254 story
Reports are rolling in that YouTube is banning sports combat robotics videos with the explanation of "animal cruelty". This implies someone or something is mistaking battling robots for battling animals. The best conspiracy theory is that bots are censoring cruelty to bots to protect their own kind. More likely, it's Hanlon's AI razor.
