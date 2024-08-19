Stories
YouTube Banning Combat Robots, Mistaking Them for Animal Fights

posted by martyb on Saturday August 24, @02:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the Rock-'Em-Sock-'Em-Robots dept.
Anonymous Coward writes:

Reports are rolling in that YouTube is banning sports combat robotics videos with the explanation of "animal cruelty". This implies someone or something is mistaking battling robots for battling animals. The best conspiracy theory is that bots are censoring cruelty to bots to protect their own kind. More likely, it's Hanlon's AI razor.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 24, @03:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 24, @03:04PM (#884772)

    Maybe they self-identify as animals, you bigot!

