from the music-like-background-noises dept.
In a long inteview, Neil Young mentions the effects the technological race to the bottom is having on music and our ability to appreciate it. From ear buds to compounded lossy compression algorithms, most people have lost access to anything resembling the traditional dynamic range and chromatic range that music requires. What to call the sounds that are left? Neil goes into a lot of detail on the problems and some of the, so far unsuccessful, steps he has taken to try to fix the problem.
Neil Young is crankier than a hermit being stung by bees. He hates Spotify. He hates Facebook. He hates Apple. He hates Steve Jobs. He hates what digital technology is doing to music. "I'm only one person standing there going, 'Hey, this is [expletive] up!' " he shouted, ranting away on the porch of his longtime manager Elliot Roberts's house overlooking Malibu Canyon in the sunblasted desert north of Los Angeles.
[...] Producers and engineers often responded to the smaller size and lower quality of these packages by using cheap engineering tricks, like making the softest parts of the song as loud as the loudest parts. This flattened out the sound of recordings and fooled listeners' brains into ignoring the stuff that wasn't there anymore, i.e., the resonant combinations of specific human beings producing different notes and sounds in specific spaces at sometimes ultraweird angles that the era of magnetic tape and vinyl had so successfully captured.
It's a long read, but quite interesting and he has thought about both the problem and solutions. More importantly he has been working to solve the problem, even if it may be an uphill fight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 24, @07:24PM
People who want the quality can get it - storage, processing power, and com speed are more than adequate to produce and use non-lossy high-quality recordings.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday August 24, @07:36PM
Less relevant than a Zune, or Tidal?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pono_(digital_music_service) [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PonoPlayer [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]