An e-cigarette user in Illinois is the first to die from a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping.

The individual was hospitalized for a mysterious lung illness that has been linked to vaping and is one of ~200 similar cases across 22 states.

The affected individuals have had symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, officials said. Some also experienced vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before they were hospitalized. Illinois officials said the death was in an adult who died this month but did not provide further details about the person or what device or product had been used. While some of the cases appear similar, officials said they don't know whether the illnesses are associated with the e-cigarette devices themselves, or with specific ingredients or contaminants inhaled through them. Health officials have said patients have described vaping a variety of substances, including nicotine, marijuana-based products and do-it-yourself "home brews."

Although cases appear similar, no common factor has yet been determined or even if these are all the same disease.

Mitch Zeller, who heads the Center for Tobacco Products at the Food and Drug Administration, said the agency is working to identify the products used, where they were purchased, how they were used and whether other compounds were added. "That information needs to be strung together for every single one of these cases to see if any patterns emerge," he said.

For perspective, according to CDC statistics more than 1300 people die from cigarette-related deaths per day in the United States, and more than 7 million per year world wide.