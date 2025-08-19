Ready for more 5G and foldable phones? Whether you are or not, more companies seem set to join Samsung and Huawei next year.

In a set of tweets Monday, noted leaker Evan Blass shared images of TCL's upcoming T1 phone as well as a leaked roadmap depicting the Chinese company's phone plans through much of 2020.

[...] A foldable TCL phone, listed on the roadmap as the Flextab, is listed to arrive in the third quarter of the year. Earlier this year a TCL executive told CNET that the company planned to launch its first foldable in 2020, with the leaked roadmap seemingly confirming that issues delaying the first batch of foldables, like Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X, haven't moved TCL off of its plans.

The Flextab listed appears to be a phone that unfolds into a tablet, which is just one of the many foldable ideas the company was working on.

Best known for its Roku TVs, TCL already sells phones in the US through its Alcatel and BlackBerry brands. The new devices, however, appear to use the company's own name. It's not clear in which countries they'll be sold.

TCL declined to comment.