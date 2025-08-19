19/08/25/197202 story
posted by martyb on Monday August 26, @01:42AM
Last year Australians were told to jump on to the New Payments Platform (NPP) to use PayID for faster transactions which would be safe, secure and instant. Now banks are urgently warning customers that the New Payments Platform has been breached resulting in millions of user's banking details being exposed. Westpac bank has warned of SMS phishing attempts from hackers. So far other than the release of customer information the impact has been minimal.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday August 26, @01:44AM
Eliminate cash!
