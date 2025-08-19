If you expect a bug bounty to find and fix your organisation's hidden cybersecurity problems, you're wrong. To steal a line from the late John Clarke, you're a fool to yourself and a burden to others.

Bug bounties are certainly sexy. You'll look like you're engaging with the wider cybersecurity community, and you'll get great media coverage when a hacker strikes it rich.

There's also the belief that if your organisation doesn't pay to know about the bugs, then organised criminals and nation-states will.

But the reality? You may well be paying out big bucks to find generic, easy-to-find vulnerabilities, according to Katie Moussouris, founder and chief executive officer of Luta Security.

"Not all bugs are created equal," she told the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in Sydney on Monday.

The vast majority of bugs found via bug bounty programs are cross-site scripting [XSS] bugs, a known class of bugs that are easy to detect, and easy to fix.

"Why would organised crime or nation-states pay for simple classes of bugs that they can find themselves? They're not going to pay some random researcher to tell them about cross-site scripting bugs," Moussouris said.

"You should be finding those bugs easily yourselves too."