Jakarta Is Crowded And Sinking, So Indonesia Is Moving Its Capital To Borneo
Indonesian President Joko Widodo says his country will create a new capital city on the island of Borneo, revealing new details about his plan to move the central government out of Jakarta. The capital's current location faces a number of problems, including the fact that it's sinking.
Widodo's announcement Monday comes months after he said he wanted to move the capital, seeking a place that can offer a break from Jakarta's environmental challenges as well as its relentlessly gridlocked traffic.
While rising seawater levels from climate change are a widespread concern for island and coastal areas worldwide, experts say Jakarta has played a central role in its own predicament. "Jakarta's problems are largely man-made," NPR's Merrit Kennedy reported earlier this year. "The area's large population has extracted so much groundwater that it has impacted the ground levels, and many surface water resources are polluted."
Jakarta has a population of around 10 million, with 20 million more in the greater metropolitan area.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 26, @11:29PM (1 child)
Do they want ten million Indonesians moving to their tropical paradise? Are the pygmies of Borneo going to get trampled underfoot? At least the Jakartans aren't going to fuck up Bali.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 26, @11:41PM
This explains it pretty well:
The capital move won't cause 10 million people to move. Although maybe the population will just grow and hit that number again in the new area.
2020: 279,080,000
2050: 327,282,000
2100: ???
As for opposition:
It could be a great economic opportunity for people in those cities.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 26, @11:38PM
It cost $30B to rebuild Miami after hurricane Andrew - almost 30 years ago now.
Question is: will all 260+ million Indonesians fit on Borneo, and still have space left over for the palm oil plantations and Orangutan shelter?
Trivia from the past: The sultan of Brunei (on Borneo) was the richest man in the world not too long ago. He got it the usual way: oil.