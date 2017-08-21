Dell today announced the aptly named Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise line, featuring a laptop and a 2-in-1 device. The PC vendor has partnered with Google to accompany the new Chromebook Enterprise program, which is meant to bring Chrome OS to business customers.

Chromebooks historically appealed primarily to the low end of the market. There are some exceptions--most of which came from Google itself--but the category has mostly been positioned as a way to handle basic tasks without breaking the bank. The products have also been popular with the education market, so it makes sense for Google to go after enterprise customers next, many of which are looking for the same cheap-but-capable devices.

[...] On to the devices themselves. They don't technically have the same name: the notebook is the Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise; the 2-in-1 is the Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Enterprise, (which just rolls off the tongue, right?). A Dell representative told us that these models were chosen as they make the most sense in terms of building popularity for Latitude Chromebooks, and future models could be added. Aside from the obvious difference in form factor, the devices are largely similar, with the option of 8th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 or Celeron processors, up to 1TB of onboard storage and up to 32GB memory.