Dell Latitude Brings Chromebooks to the Enterprise
Dell today announced the aptly named Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise line, featuring a laptop and a 2-in-1 device. The PC vendor has partnered with Google to accompany the new Chromebook Enterprise program, which is meant to bring Chrome OS to business customers.
Chromebooks historically appealed primarily to the low end of the market. There are some exceptions--most of which came from Google itself--but the category has mostly been positioned as a way to handle basic tasks without breaking the bank. The products have also been popular with the education market, so it makes sense for Google to go after enterprise customers next, many of which are looking for the same cheap-but-capable devices.
[...] On to the devices themselves. They don't technically have the same name: the notebook is the Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise; the 2-in-1 is the Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Enterprise, (which just rolls off the tongue, right?). A Dell representative told us that these models were chosen as they make the most sense in terms of building popularity for Latitude Chromebooks, and future models could be added. Aside from the obvious difference in form factor, the devices are largely similar, with the option of 8th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7 or Celeron processors, up to 1TB of onboard storage and up to 32GB memory.
Related Stories
Google is launching a Chrome Enterprise service for businesses that use ChromeOS devices:
Chromebooks are headed to work this fall, thanks to a new program that Google introduced today. The new Chrome Enterprise bundle provides enterprises with a set of services that help bring Chromebooks on par with Microsoft Windows PCs.
Chrome Enterprise will give IT administrators a cloud-based management portal for handling a fleet of Chromebooks, support for virtualized desktop applications, theft prevention, and a host of other features. One of the most important features in the bundle for many enterprises will be support for authentication through Microsoft Active Directory, even when the directory server is held in an on-premises environment.
The service will cost businesses $50 per managed Chromebook per year. Google didn't say whether it will offer large enterprises discounts on massive volume orders.
Google is rumored to be launching a new Chromebook Pixel this fall.
Also at TechCrunch and Android Headlines.