UPI reports ( https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2019/08/23/5291566589999/ ) that Google has published and communicated to employees on Thursday new guidelines regarding communication by employees. The new policy, oddly available to the public at https://about.google/community-guidelines/ , is described as official and applying to employees while in the workplace.

Prominently mentioned are political discussions:

While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not. Our primary responsibility is to do the work we've each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics. Avoid conversations that are disruptive to the workplace or otherwise violate Google's workplace policies. Managers are expected to address discussions that violate those rules.

As well as internal matters:

Do not access, disclose, or disseminate Need-to-Know or Confidential information in violation of our Data Security Policy. You are responsible for adhering to these guidelines, our Code of Conduct, and other workplace policies. If discussions or behavior don't align with this policy, managers and discussion owners/moderators are expected to intervene. If necessary we will remove particular discussion forums, revoke commenting, viewing, or posting privileges, or take disciplinary action.

