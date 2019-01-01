from the internet-hate-machine dept.
Researchers propose a new approach for dismantling online hate networks
How do you get rid of hate speech on social platforms? Until now, companies have generally tried two approaches. One is to ban individual users who are caught posting abuse; the other is to ban the large pages and groups where people who practice hate speech organize and promote their noxious views.
But what if this approach is counterproductive? That's the argument in an intriguing new paper out today in Nature from Neil Johnson, a professor of physics at George Washington University, and researchers at GW and the University of Miami. The paper, "Hidden resilience and adaptive dynamics of the global online hate ecology," explores how hate groups organize on Facebook and Russian social network VKontakte — and how they resurrect themselves after platforms ban them.
As Noemi Derzsy writes in her summary in Nature:
Johnson et al. show that online hate groups are organized in highly resilient clusters. The users in these clusters are not geographically localized, but are globally interconnected by 'highways' that facilitate the spread of online hate across different countries, continents and languages. When these clusters are attacked — for example, when hate groups are removed by social-media platform administrators (Fig. 1) — the clusters rapidly rewire and repair themselves, and strong bonds are made between clusters, formed by users shared between them, analogous to covalent chemical bonds. In some cases, two or more small clusters can even merge to form a large cluster, in a process the authors liken to the fusion of two atomic nuclei. Using their mathematical model, the authors demonstrated that banning hate content on a single platform aggravates online hate ecosystems and promotes the creation of clusters that are not detectable by platform policing (which the authors call 'dark pools'), where hate content can thrive unchecked.
[...] The researchers advocate a four-step approach to reduce the influence of hate networks.
- Identify smaller, more isolated clusters of hate speech and ban those users instead.
- Instead of wiping out entire small clusters, ban small samples from each cluster at random. This would theoretically weaken the cluster over time without inflaming the entire hive.
- Recruit users opposed to hate speech to engage with members of the larger hate clusters directly. (The authors explain: "In our data, some white supremacists call for a unified Europe under a Hitler-like regime, and others oppose a united Europe. Similar in-fighting exists between hate-clusters of the KKK movement. Adding a third population in a pre-engineered format then allows the hate-cluster extinction time to be manipulated globally.)
- Identify hate groups with competing views and pit them against one another, in an effort to sow doubt in the minds of participants.
Hidden resilience and adaptive dynamics of the global online hate ecology[$], Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1494-7)
(Score: 3, Informative) by jmorris on Tuesday August 27, @02:51PM (2 children)
Notice they never once consider the notion of actually engaging with ideas they disagree with, only with how to purge them or run disruption games on them. This is an important point. If it isn't clear yet these people hate more intensely than Hitler ever did, you probably won't ever wake up to the problem. They know their ideas are defective and can't stand an open debate, they know they almost won the world anyway and see it all slipping away and are losing their minds. Don't believe me? Turn on CNN for a random hour.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 27, @02:54PM (1 child)
No thanks. If I was into self-flagellation, I would just go buy a cat-o-nine.
Conservatism is the NEW Counter-Culture
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 27, @02:55PM
Or, maybe ask one of our self-loathing white folk if I can borrow theirs?
Conservatism is the NEW Counter-Culture
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @02:52PM
You can't legislate morality, but you can just kill and silence anyone you disagree with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @02:58PM (1 child)
It involves love, friendship, and ponies. Lots and lots of ponies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @03:03PM
But, none of the ponies wants to mount you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @03:01PM
The term is certainly overused. In modern Internet, where most things belong to corporations which have a sole objective to increase profit, maybe the term "hate speech" should be even considered harmful in a professional debate. Why?
Because currently even a logical explanation which exposes problems with a product lands to "hate speech" bucket. The "hate speech" is the new "terrorism" and "pedophilia" excuse to ban unwanted information. There is no way to revert the situation, as we already gave publishing possibilities to the government of corporations.
Meanwhile without any problem you can produce as much discrimination and even illegal content as possible if only this increases profits. Of course there is a problem if the content discriminates groups which, when faced with negativity, will not buy the product line only for them, but if the ostracism works for profit, then it's normal and propagated all over media.
This way, the modern "hate speech" examples are more like a negative review of falsely advertised product than explicitly calling to discriminate ugly people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @03:06PM
These approaches apply to any self re-enforced belief hierarchies, irrespective of rational substantiation and as such can be levied against "good" communities as well.