Over at www.semiaccurate.com they are discussing - in unfavourable terms - the launch by Intel of the 'Comet Lake' series of CPUs:
Intel LogoLast week Intel launched their '10th Gen' CPUs, a self-inflicted wound that shouldn't have been released. If you think SemiAccurate is being a bit harsh here, ask yourself why Intel birthed this debacle in the first place.
[...]
But performance is why we are mocking Intel over this ‘family’. The company split out the Ice and Comet briefings so as to minimize comparisons and uncomfortable questions between the two. As we pointed out in our earlier article on Ice there were vague comparisons between the two ranges but no actual data. Intel even unethically hid the SKUs they were testing.
This time was more of the same, absolutely zero charts comparing this ‘generation’ to the last, or even to itself. All we got was a slide saying, “up to 16% better overall performance vs. previous gen”. That may sound great but, err, 6 cores vs 4 should get one a 50% higher performance or at least something closer to 50% than 0%, right? Don’t forget the faster memory on the new Comet devices which should get you a big chunk of that 16% alone. That level of sleaze is expected but we didn’t expect Intel to be outright unethical. Again. Actually we kinda did but we honestly hoped they wouldn’t do it again.
Yup that 16% max increase when going from a 6C i7-10710U to a 4C i7-8565U was bad. The fact that they compared a 25W 10710U to a 15W 8565U and buried that fact in the fine print is unacceptable. We once again call for the idiots responsible to be fired, not that Intel will do anything, it seems this sort of behavior has become acceptable at big blue. It still isn’t right.
Read the story and see if you agree.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @05:56PM (2 children)
Intel goes to war with Intel, and Intel loses.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday August 27, @05:59PM (1 child)
Not a CPU expert by any stretch, but could this be from eliminating predictive execution vulnerabilities?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 27, @06:07PM
No. It's because, as per GP, Intel have gone to war with themselves, and lost.
Ostensibly yes, Intel is losing a war to AMD. AMD has better multi-core design, doesn't need to rely on is own (outdated) fabbers, and is a leaner company overall after years of playing 2nd fiddle to big blue.
But in reality, Intel lost to itself. It's chip designs haven't moved at all in nearly a decade and were not going to prior to the Ryzen launch. Intel rested on its laurals and now needs to play major catchup... but, its probably can't. You can't just turn around on a decade of stagnation at a major blue-chip (pun intended) and pretend like you can re-gear the company for a major competitive technology race. Intel will need to fight not only AMD, but itself, and it's probably going to lose.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 27, @06:05PM
My experience of Skylake was pretty uniformly bad, not so much performance complaints, but BUGS - drivers that didn't work, updated and didn't work less, finally obtaining acceptable stability nearly a year post launch, onboard graphics that overheats and can't drive a single HDMI 4K display, etc.
Perhaps Comet Lake is erring on the side of stability, and they can increase performance with post-launch microcode patches? Nah, why do that when you can just launch generation 11 to push another round of hardware replacements?