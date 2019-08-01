Up until the mid-20th century, light was pretty ordinary. Yes, it was both a particle and a wave, but it didn't do anything very weird. Then scientists, under-employed after the end of World War II, started paying more attention to the properties of light. This was, in part, driven by the availability of surplus searchlights, which could be turned into cheap arrays of light detectors to measure the properties of stars.

That began the photon gold rush, with scientists identifying all sorts of interesting potential behaviors. But actually observing them would require having rather special light sources, which didn't exist. Now, scientists have shown that our own Sun can be turned into one of these light sources.

When two photons are indistinguishable, they can be made to play some unexpected tricks. The diagram below shows an example: two identical photons hit a partially reflective mirror at the same time. We cannot predict where they will go, but wherever it is, they go together. If the world was classical, we would expect that each behaves independently, and half the time, they would choose different directions. But we're in a quantum world, so this doesn't happen.

This type of interference can only work with identical photons, which is where the special light sources come in. Photons can be distinguished by their color (wavelength), how pure that color is (or more technically, coherence), the orientation of their oscillating electric field (known as polarization), their spatial shape, and their arrival time. Indeed, creating identical photons has, historically, been so difficult that entire lab setups and graduate students were sacrificed to their creation.

But these were single devices that, by their construction, could do nothing other than generate pairs of identical photons. Could two independent devices emit single photons that are identical to each other?

The development of quantum dots made that possible. Quantum dots are what the label on the box says: tiny dots of material that produce quantum behavior by confining a single electron. The confinement restricts the electrons to specific energies; when the electron gets rid of energy, it does so by emitting a photon.