19/08/27/1849247 story
posted by chromas on Wednesday August 28, @01:08AM
from the If-we-had-gone-to-the-gym-instead-we-would-be-so-buff dept.
from the If-we-had-gone-to-the-gym-instead-we-would-be-so-buff dept.
Due to popular demand Blizzard has brought a new version of World of Warcraft online that closely resembles the original version: WoW Classic. Some players already have access, and the rest of the world can go queue.
Blizzard Re-Releases World of Warcraft Classic | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.