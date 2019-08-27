from the diverse-views dept.
Female-free speaker list causes PHP show to collapse when diversity-oriented devs jump ship
Under the heading, "Diversity Matters!" the website for the PHP Central Europe developer conference (PHP.CE) says, "PHP Central Europe Conference is committed to creating a conference that is as inclusive as possible."
Over the weekend, organizers of the conference, which had been scheduled for October 4-6 in Dresden, Germany, ended the event evermore after two scheduled speakers issued public statements that they would not be attending this year, citing concerns about the lack of diversity.
PHP.CE on Saturday posted a note on its website, stating "The conference has been cancelled and won't be continued*. Sorry for the inconvenience."
The asterisk points to three online posts as the reason for the decision. The first, a July 17 Tweet from Karl Hughes, CTO of educational consultancy The Graide Network, chastises the conference for a speaker list made up entirely of white men.
You can see how it was in 2018, including the list of speakers, presentation schedule, and a 9m41s "after-movie".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 28, @03:01AM
I guess the conference wasn't even that important to begin with if it was that easily sidetracked.
Maybe they had more embarrassing problems, but needed a cover to cancel the event.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 28, @03:06AM
If such trivial things can completely sidetrack a conference then it says a lot about the language itself.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.