PHP Central Europe Conference Collapses Over Diversity Concerns

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 28, @02:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the diverse-views dept.
Career & Education

takyon writes:

Female-free speaker list causes PHP show to collapse when diversity-oriented devs jump ship

Under the heading, "Diversity Matters!" the website for the PHP Central Europe developer conference (PHP.CE) says, "PHP Central Europe Conference is committed to creating a conference that is as inclusive as possible."

Over the weekend, organizers of the conference, which had been scheduled for October 4-6 in Dresden, Germany, ended the event evermore after two scheduled speakers issued public statements that they would not be attending this year, citing concerns about the lack of diversity.

PHP.CE on Saturday posted a note on its website, stating "The conference has been cancelled and won't be continued*. Sorry for the inconvenience."

The asterisk points to three online posts as the reason for the decision. The first, a July 17 Tweet from Karl Hughes, CTO of educational consultancy The Graide Network, chastises the conference for a speaker list made up entirely of white men.

You can see how it was in 2018, including the list of speakers, presentation schedule, and a 9m41s "after-movie".

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 28, @03:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 28, @03:01AM (#886609)

    I guess the conference wasn't even that important to begin with if it was that easily sidetracked.
    Maybe they had more embarrassing problems, but needed a cover to cancel the event.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 28, @03:06AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday August 28, @03:06AM (#886610)

    If such trivial things can completely sidetrack a conference then it says a lot about the language itself.

    If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
