Datadog, a New York-based cloud monitoring and analytics startup last valued at $640 million [Pitchbook data], has filed for an initial public offering (IPO). Datadog just unveiled its S-1 filing, joining the likes of WeWork, Cloudflare and SmileDirectClub, which also recently did the same. Datadog's S-1 filing shows $198 million 2018 revenues, up 96% from $101 million in 2017. For the first half of this year (ended June 30), Datadog recorded $153 million in revenue.

However, Datadog is not profitable, with losses of $2.6 million and $11 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. In the first half of this year, Datadog recorded $13.4 million in losses.

[...] Datadog was founded in 2010, and launched its cloud infrastructure monitoring service two years after. The New York-based startup surpassed 100 customers in 2013, 1,000 in 2015 and 5,000 in 2017. Datadog estimates its total market opportunity to be $35 billion, according to its S-1 filing.