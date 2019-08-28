Stories
Microsoft Wants exFAT in Linux Kernel, Opens File System Specs

posted by takyon on Thursday August 29, @03:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the ten-years-too-late dept.
Software

RandomFactor writes:

Microsoft today announced that it:

is supporting the addition of Microsoft's exFAT technology to the Linux kernel.

Microsoft has published the exFAT file system specification on its Windows Dev Center site.

While the code remains under copyright, Microsoft also stated that the exFAT code incorporated into the Linux kernel will be available under GPLv2.

We also support the eventual inclusion of a Linux kernel with exFAT support in a future revision of the Open Invention Network's Linux System Definition, where, once accepted, the code will benefit from the defensive patent commitments of OIN's 3040+ members and licensees.

It is noteworthy that there is already a free and open source exFAT driver available for FreeBSD and multiple Linux distributions, but it is not an official part of the Linux kernel due to the patent encumbrance of exFAT.

Also at TechCrunch and VentureBeat.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 29, @03:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 29, @03:34AM (#887158)

    Linux should add extensions to exFat to make it more usable, like symlink support and xattr.

