With a battery in every apartment, the whole complex can store extra power when the sun shines, and then move it around where it's needed at night.

"When there's excess solar-generated energy produced, instead of just pushing it into the grid right away, it's going to be shifted and harnessed in the batteries," Richetta says. "Rocky Mountain Power will look at that in real time, and every day will constantly be able to say, okay, when can we use this solar?" Right now, in areas with a lot of solar power, there's often so much energy produced when the sun is out that it can't be used; without battery storage, when power is needed at night, utilities have to turn to more polluting sources.

The developer, the Wasatch Group, saw investing in solar power and batteries as the right thing to do for the region, which is already experiencing climate impacts including worsening wildfires and droughts. "We looked at how are we going to be responsible stewards," says Jarom Johnson, chief operating officer for Wasatch Premier Communities. "This was probably the best option that we could identify that allowed us to say, 'Hey, we're going to push the envelope.' It's going to challenge our standard mantra for development. But we have specific outcomes we're trying to pursue, which are we want to limit our footprint, and we want to allow a large portion of individuals to be housed without throwing a bunch of carbon in the air." The company took advantage of federal and state tax credits to offset the cost of the project, and will be paid by the utility for access to the virtual power plant.