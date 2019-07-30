from the inconceivable! dept.
Mystery of missing votes deepens as Congress investigates Georgia:
To find a clue about what might have gone wrong with Georgia's election last fall, look no further than voting machine No. 3 at the Winterville Train Depot outside Athens.
On machine No. 3, Republicans won every race. On each of the other six machines in that precinct, Democrats won every race.The odds of an anomaly that large are less than 1 in 1 million, according to a statistician's analysis in court documents. The strange results would disappear if votes for Democratic and Republican candidates were flipped on machine No. 3.
It just so happens that this occurred in Republican Brian Kemp's home precinct, where he initially had a problem voting when his yellow voter access card didn't work because a poll worker forgot to activate it. At the time, Kemp was secretary of state — Georgia's top election official — and running for governor in a tight contest with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
The suspicious results in Winterville are evidence in the ongoing mystery of whether errors with voting machines contributed to a stark drop-off in votes recorded in the race for Georgia lieutenant governor between Republican Geoff Duncan, who ended up winning, and Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico.
Even though it was the second race on the ballot, fewer votes were counted for lieutenant governor than for labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and every other statewide contest lower on the ballot. Roughly 80,000 fewer votes were counted for lieutenant governor than in other down-ballot elections.
The potential voting irregularities were included among 15,500 pages of documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that have also been turned over to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is looking into Georgia's elections. The documents, provided under the Georgia Open Records Act, offer details of alleged voting irregularities but no answers.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office has refused to open an investigation. State election officials say the low number of votes could have been caused by low interest in the lieutenant governor's race or where that contest appeared on the ballot.
'It is not letting me vote for who I want': Video shows electronic machine changing ballot in Mississippi (Paywalled and/or Javascript required):
Over and over again, the man touches a box on an electronic voting machine to cast his ballot for Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Bill Waller Jr. And over and over again, the machine instead checks off a vote for Waller's opponent in Tuesday's GOP runoff, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.
"How would that happen?" a woman exclaims in the background.
"It is not letting me vote for who I want to vote for," the man says.
The moment, captured on a video uploaded to Facebook and Twitter, where it's gotten nearly 750,000 views as of early Wednesday, shows one of at least three malfunctioning voting machines reported in two counties in Mississippi, state elections officials confirmed.
(Score: 4, Funny) by meustrus on Thursday August 29, @07:13PM
Clearly this is a scheme by Democrats to use illegal immigrants to vote fraudulently. The fact that it benefits Republicans is just a part if a grand plan to lure us into a false sense of security.
We need to crack down on these fraudulent voters. If a voter is trying to change their legitimate Republican vote after seeing the results of our patented fraud-prevention software, they are trying to commit fraud and must be banned for life without appeal. It's the only way to safeguard our Republic!
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 29, @07:15PM (3 children)
To tell these goddamn people to give us paper ballots?
That is not my dog.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Thursday August 29, @07:30PM (2 children)
You seem to be under the mistaken impression that it's the goal of American election officials to have a secure system that properly records and counts every vote.
It isn't. The goal is to have it look like a democracy, but always choose the "right" candidate.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday August 29, @07:42PM (1 child)
Correct, whenever we find actual election shenanigans it always benefits the right!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday August 29, @07:44PM
For example:
North Carolina GOP Operative Faces New Felony Charges That Allege Ballot Fraud [npr.org]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday August 29, @07:40PM
Moscow Mitch prefers insecure elections:
McConnell blocks two election security bills [thehill.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 29, @07:48PM
Here's a classic story from an address by Jimmy Carter.
"I always remember one major amendment that took a lot of debate in the Senate. ... The amendment said that no one in Georgia in the future could vote either in a primary or general election who had been dead more than three years. "
https://www.cartercenter.org/news/documents/doc1284.html [cartercenter.org]